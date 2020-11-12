Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War preloading is live

In case you somehow hadn't heard, Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, Activision's guns-blazing dive into the early-'80s world of spies and shadowy conspiracies, comes out tomorrow. And for those who want to get on the trigger the moment the action begins, preloading is live on PC now.

Tomorrow. #BlackOpsColdWar.Get ready to dive into the next evolution of Black Ops Multiplayer, a Campaign entrenched in Cold War conspiracy, and brand new Zombies Experiences.Pre-load now on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/uF89hUUWW8November 12, 2020

As usual for recent years, the new Call of Duty is only available on PC from Battle.net. And that's pretty much all there is to say about it: If you have prepurchased it there, you can now preload.

For those who plan to jump in, we've also got valuable information on Scorestreaks, Wildcards, and Field Upgrades, and some tips that will help you find your footing in Cold War's multiplayer combat, which is quite a bit different in some ways (a significantly longer time-to-kill, for instance) than last year's Modern Warfare.

Activision also recently rolled out the season 1 roadmap, which begins on December 10, and there are a bunch of weird cameo appearances to look forward to—so naturally, we ranked them.

Here's when it all goes live: