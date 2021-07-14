Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War brings its secret nukes to the rest of multiplayer

A hidden nuke scorestreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War has been extended to the rest of multiplayer as part of today's midseason update.

Back in Season 3, Treyarch added a secret nuclear detonation scorestreak to Cold War. Long a staple of Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare games, getting 30 kills without dying would enable you to slam a nuke button to immediately kill everyone in the match.

Unlike Modern Warfare, Cold War's nukes didn't immediately end a round, instead simply killing everyone currently alive in a match. Additionally, on arrival these nukes were only available in rounds of Cranked Hardpoint. But with Season 4 Reloaded, Treyarch has decided to extend its nuclear genocide to the rest of multiplayer.

"We’ve heard from those players who went the extra mile in Cranked Hardpoint to earn the hidden Nuke Scorestreak, and we’re bringing it to the rest of Multiplayer," Treyarch wrote in an update post. "Starting this week, players will now be able to call in a Nuke by earning 30 kills without dying in all modes, with the exceptions of League Play and CDL variants, Multi-Team, Party Games, and Gunfight."

Season 4 Reloaded also brings with it a brand new zombies map, as detailed last week. But Warzone is also getting some mid-season goodies, including a new 20v20 "Payload" mode—which sees one team attempt to escort a convoy of vehicles across the map as the other places roadblocks and defences in its path.