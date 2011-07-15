Call of Duty: Black Ops Annihilation release date announced

Thursday July 28 is the PC launch date for the third Call of Duty: Black Ops map pack, Annihilation. The pack will contain four new multiplayer maps and one zombie survival level, set in the lush jungles of Shangri-La. There's still no official price announcement and it hasn't appeared on Steam just yet, but going on previous map pack releases, it'll probably cost about £10 / $15, might be available to pre-order at ten percent off, and there could be a big fat double XP weekend in the days following release to celebrate. Earlier we learned that the Modern Warfare 3 map packs will all be made available to Call of Duty Elite subscribers.