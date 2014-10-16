Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare video demonstrates upgraded Scorestreaks

Introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, Scorestreaks function very similarly to Killstreaks, but award perks for reaching a certain score in a single life, rather than for a specific kill count. They're undergoing some big changes for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, as explained by Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey explains in the video embedded above.

Scorestreaks are now fully integrated into the game's Pick 13 system, and can be customized to suit specific styles of play. Advanced Warfare will enable players to select up to four Scorestreaks at once, or to pass on them completely in order to save points. They are also now customizable with purchasable modules that "layer in additional functionality."

The video shows how the UAV can be upgraded with as many as three modules that, in this particular instance, provide information on enemy locations and award points for supporting fellow players. Care packages can also be customized with modules including one that will increase the odds of giving it a better Scorestreak.

"Customizable Scorestreaks in our new Pick 13 system add an unprecedented variety of unique upgrades and customizations that allow you to fine-tune your MP experience," Condrey says in the video.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare comes out on November 4.