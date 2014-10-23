Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare recommended system specs revealed

Activision revealed the minimum system requirements for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare earlier this week, and they're pretty steep. Now the recommended specifications have been unveiled on Steam, and if you have a hat, I suggest you hold onto it.

Here's what you're going to need to play the game well:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit / Windows 8 64-Bit / Windows 8.1 64-Bit

Windows 7 64-Bit / Windows 8 64-Bit / Windows 8.1 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.30GHz

Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.30GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 @ 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 @ 4GB DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Hard Drive: 55 GB available space

55 GB available space Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c Compatible 16-bit

The good news is that the 55 GB drive space requirement hasn't ballooned any, but that's still some pretty heavy iron. Looks like my poor ol' Core 2 Quad and I will be waiting awhile to play this one.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare comes out on November 4.