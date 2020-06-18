Bungie raises $800,000 for charity as part of the Gaming Collective Expo Marathon

In the span of just four hours in the ongoing Gaming Collective Expo 2020 Charity Marathon, Bungie—with the able assistance of the Destiny 2 community—raised a whopping $800,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

@GameOverGreggy is here to continue the marathon and our push to 5 Million dollars!

The money also brought some benefits for Destiny 2 players, including concept art for Beyond Light, the Destiny 2 expansion that's coming in September, plus a Beyond Light legendary weapon and—the big payoff—the coming return of Hawkmoon, an exotic handcannon from the original Destiny.

The original Hawkmoon had three special bullets in its 13-round magazine that deal extra damage via the "Luck in the Chamber" perk. But according to a comment on Reddit, Destiny 2 director Luke Smith confirmed that Hawkmoon's perks will be re-worked for Destiny 2, similar to what happened with previous Destiny exotic hand cannon returnees Thorn and Ace of Spades.

Hawkmoon's RNG bullets could—very occasionally—lead to one-hit kills in Crucible PvP, which along with its fearsome pre-nerf range, made it one of the best primary weapons in the game. We'll have to wait and see how this new version shakes out in September, but rest assured our resident Destiny 2 junkie is very excited at the return of what he calls "hands down the coolest gun in Destiny in terms of aesthetics."

The GCX2020 marathon will continue to run non-stop until June 21, when it wraps up with a four-hour block featuring DrLupo, who will take the reins from 8 am to 12 pm ET. The full schedule is available from Twitter—and by the way, here's that promised Beyond Light concept art, showing off concepts for the new Stasis power set to arrive as part of the Beyond Light expansion.