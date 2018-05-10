Bungie details Destiny 2: Warmind issues, first hotfix slated for next week

Destiny 2: Warmind went live earlier this week, sending Guardians off to Mars to clear up a beef between an old machine and an ancient god. It also marks the start of Destiny 2 season 3, which includes some big changes to Exotics and PvP action. I haven't spent a lot of time with it yet but I like what I see so far, and the rollout seemed to go pretty well—but not entirely without trouble.

Bungie said in the latest episode of This Week at Bungie that the following issues have been confirmed, and are being worked on:

Clan XP Milestone Rewards: We have identified an issue where players are not receiving Powerful Engrams when completing the Clan XP Milestone. Players are instead rewarded with Legendary Engrams, granting rewards under 340 Power.

We have identified an issue where players are not receiving Powerful Engrams when completing the Clan XP Milestone. Players are instead rewarded with Legendary Engrams, granting rewards under 340 Power. Crucible Fireteam Matchmaking: Due to issues discovered at launch, Crucible Fireteam Matchmaking changes introduced in Update 1.2.0 were temporarily disabled. A portion of this feature has been enabled. This will slightly improve the matchmaking experience for solo players vs. pre-made fireteams in Crucible playlists.

Due to issues discovered at launch, Crucible Fireteam Matchmaking changes introduced in Update 1.2.0 were temporarily disabled. A portion of this feature has been enabled. This will slightly improve the matchmaking experience for solo players vs. pre-made fireteams in Crucible playlists. Rat King: Due to an issue impacting Rat King, we have temporarily disabled access to this weapon. Players may experience issues if they currently have the weapon equipped. Signing out and back in to Destiny 2 will resolve these issues.

Due to an issue impacting Rat King, we have temporarily disabled access to this weapon. Players may experience issues if they currently have the weapon equipped. Signing out and back in to Destiny 2 will resolve these issues. Strike Pursuits: We are aware of and investigating issues where strikes may not be tracked correctly for some in-game pursuits. If you run into this issue, follow the mitigation steps.

We are aware of and investigating issues where strikes may not be tracked correctly for some in-game pursuits. If you run into this issue, follow the mitigation steps. Console Performance: We are currently investigating player reports regarding impacted performance on some consoles following Update 1.2.0.

We are currently investigating player reports regarding impacted performance on some consoles following Update 1.2.0. Contender's Shell Engrams: Players have reported that the Contender's Shell is awarding Illuminated Engrams from Season 2.

Players have reported that the Contender's Shell is awarding Illuminated Engrams from Season 2. Robes of Sekris: We are investigating an issue that prevents the lower portions of the Robes of Sekris from displaying properly in game.

We are investigating an issue that prevents the lower portions of the Robes of Sekris from displaying properly in game. Shadow Dance and Salute Emotes: We are investigating an issue that may be preventing the Shadow Dancer or Salute emotes from being accessible in the Emote Collection of players that own the license for these emotes.

We are investigating an issue that may be preventing the Shadow Dancer or Salute emotes from being accessible in the Emote Collection of players that own the license for these emotes. Season 3 Emblems: We are investigating an issue in which stowed Season 3 emblems may not be showing up in the Emblem Collection for players who do not own Warmind.

We are investigating an issue in which stowed Season 3 emblems may not be showing up in the Emblem Collection for players who do not own Warmind. Gunsmith Mods: We are investigating an issue preventing players from purchasing some legendary mods from the Gunsmith.

We are investigating an issue preventing players from purchasing some legendary mods from the Gunsmith. Boon of the Vanguard/Crucible: We are investigating an issue where the Boon of the Vanguard and the Boon of the Crucible are not currently available on their respective vendors.

We are investigating an issue where the Boon of the Vanguard and the Boon of the Crucible are not currently available on their respective vendors. Joining Allies: We are investigating reports from players who get stuck in an endless "Joining Allies" loop when playing in Strikes. Players encountering this issue should report to the #Help forum and include any video footage they have of this issue.

A 1.2.0.2 update will address the Rat King problem and some other issues, but isn't currently expected to be available until May 15. There is also an issue with the Destiny 2 Companion API, which enables players to view their characters and inventory online, through the mobile Companion App, or in third-party applications.

For now, you can get around that problem by signing in to all of the characters linked to your Bungie.net account, on all platforms. That one should be fixed by the 1.2.0.2 update as well.