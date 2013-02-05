Bullet Run cancelled: SOE's free-to-play shooter shuts down in March

Right now, you'd be forgiving for thinking "what the hell is Bullet Run?" Browsing through the game's site tag, it seems we've only mentioned SOE's free-to-play FPS once before. That was for my review . I gave it 32%. Perhaps not a huge surprise to hear that it's being shut down, then.

On 8th March, the TV show-styled shooter will be powering down the lights. A post on the Bullet Run blog explains the situation. "After much review and consideration, Acony Games and Sony Online Entertainment (SOE) have mutually made the decision to discontinue development on the free-to-play FPS game, Bullet Run. As a result, SOE and Acony will sunset the game and end all game services for Bullet Run on March 8, 2013. We would like to thank the players for their dedication and support of the game."

Subscriptions will end on February 1st, with SOE refunding platinum members for any time remaining.

As I say: not a huge surprise. Bullet Run never quite fell into the pay-to-win trap, but it would still incessantly hound you to purchase SOE's Station Cash. That would have been annoying if it was a good game. Instead it was a insipid shooter with limited maps and match commentators that were repeating lines before you'd finished your first round. I'd heard rumblings that the developers had made a concerted effort to improve the game post-launch, but clearly it wasn't enough to spark much renewed interest.

