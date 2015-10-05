Build of the week: The Black Dream

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

Corsaronero333, a case modder out of Italy, really shot for the sky with The Black Dream. It’s tall—super tall—utilizing a case with vestibules on bottom and top. Upstairs is reserved for the bulk of the liquid cooling. Downstairs is where the drive bays are hidden, which leaves the center clutter free. Due to the open air, the custom cooling bits don’t look like an old Windows screensaver and form neat rows instead. And the LEDs aren’t overdone, they just highlight the CPU and give off a faint glow. The minimalism really works in The Black Dream’s favor. By keeping the build clean and simple, it stands as an imposing, curious monolith. If I were an early primate and ran into this sucker in the desert, I'd graduate to space flight before you know it.

The components don’t quite measure up to the expectations the build’s height might give off, but they’re more than adequate. With its cooling capabilities, overclocking shouldn’t be an issue anyway. Regardless, The Black Dream’s true power lies in its presentation. As a towering obelisk with a thematically empowering name, the mod doesn’t only force me to consider my PC’s insignificance in the world, but my personal insignificance in this infinite black void we’re all hurtling through. Mondays!

Nice job on the build, Corsaronero333. Check out his detailed build log for in-progress pictures.

The Black Dreams’ components: