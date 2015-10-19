Build of the week: HEX Gear R40 Engineering Station

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

Hans Peder Sahl, a modder from Denmark, set out to build a simple workstation, but the engineer in him couldn’t be stifled. What should have been a simple day or two project stretched into weeks, and the build evolved into something much more complex. The HEX Gear R40 Engineering Station takes an inherently pretty enthusiast chassis and through load of drafting, drilling, and cabling turns it into a build so compact and pretty that I get a bit woozy looking at the thing.

Beyond the intricate cabling, I’m most impressed with the custom watercooling setup. The translucent chambers on the back of the chassis are actually part of the flow. Liquid gets chugged out of the reservoir and through the top. It’s a mesmerizing component of the build, externalizing and giving proper due to an already impressive series of liquid cooling fittings.

To see more photos of the process, check out Hans’ build log. He’s an excellent photographer to boot, fully realized in the erotically charged video he made of the liquid fill process. Watch it after checking out the components.

HEX Gear R40 Engineering Station components:

Chassis: HEX Gear R40

CPU: Intel 5960x

GPU: 2 x NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980TI

Motherboard: GIGABYTE X99M-Gaming 5

RAM: 32 gb Corsair Dominator Platinum 2666Mhz

PSU: Corsair HX850i

SSD: Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB

HDD: Western Digital red 6TB

Fan controller: Aqua Computer Aquaero 5

Watercooling: EK Water Blocks, radiators, fans and pump - Custom made reservoir, case parts, sli bridge, and cable combs - Bitspower fittings