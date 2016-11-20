Build a Star Wars-themed park with this Planet Coaster player's creations

Disneyland's currently working on adding the "Star Wars Land" area to its famous amusement park, but you can beat them to the punch with Planet Coaster and the Steam Workshop. There are already dozens of Star Wars creations to choose from, but one creator stands out among them, and his Millennium Falcon is one heck of a ship.

A full-time medical technician, Marcel Münch (aka MuFuTee on Steam) has built 22 creations for the Steam Workshop, with the vast majority of them for Planet Coaster—five of them are street layouts for Cities: Skylines. He's created an Egyptian-themed log flume ride, a Flying Dutchman swinging ship attraction, and a pirate fort filled to the brim with shops, but his most impressive work is his recreations of some of Star Wars' most iconic ships. Put simply, this a result of his love for the movies, which he told me also extended to the prequels.

"Hey, it's Star Wars," Münch said. "If they show me a dog in a flying doghouse, I take it. You should not take it too seriously. It's still just a movie."

What Münch does take seriously, however, is his work. His Millennium Falcon consists of 3,000 pieces and took him a whole weekend to build. It's so big, in fact, that he had to split it into two different parts on the Steam Workshop (Part 1/Part 2). It's his largest project, but the Death Star rollercoaster that took him eight hours to complete definitely doesn't pale in comparison.

"To be honest, I have to force myself to go to sleep because I am a little hooked," he said, telling me that he only uses in-game items to build these attractions.

Other projects like his X-Wing, TIE Fighter, and Tatooine Igloo shops took significantly less time, but he joked that his magnum opus will take him 30 years to complete.

"Soon, my young padawan," he said to himself about a rollercoaster set in the Mos Espa Grand Arena, the stadium in which The Phantom Menace's podrace is set. Based on the size of these projects and his obvious talent, I asked him why he doesn't work on stuff for other games. His answer was simple.

"I am just a creative person who feels young again, playing Roller Coaster Ty... I mean Planet Coaster again after a long, long time," he replied.

You can take a look at all of Münch's creations on the Steam Workshop here.