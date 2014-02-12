Popular

Broforce beta hits Humble Store, heading to Steam Early Access next month

By

Can you guide your bro through a Metal Slug styled bropocalypse without brosploding? Broforce asks all the important questions, like can Bronan the Brobarian stand up to a world full of nameless goon armies with a single blade? Which of the 15+ available bros will deliver the most efficient pastiche of '80s and '90s action cinema? Is it Rambro or Brobocop? I'm partial to John McClane send-up, Bro Hard, but each to their own. You say brotato, I say brotato.

A free "brototype" version of this jolly run 'n gun goon-massacre sim is playable in your browser on the Broforce site , which is a good way to find out whether or not you like it enough to pay to get into the beta. Access is available for $15 on the Humble Store , and is due to pop up on Steam Early Access next month. A full release is expected in summer according to a message sent over by Free Lives' new publishing partners, Devolver Digital. There's a moderately exciting video, too, detailing new characters and upcoming multiplayer modes, which you'll find right here.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments