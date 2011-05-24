Brink patch fixes lag and improves performance

Steam brings news that a new Brink patch landed last night. The update should clear up many of the lag and performance issues many players have encountered. According to the patch notes, the server browser is now easier to use, ambient occlusion won't kill your frame rate and alt-tabbing won't explode your game. You'll find all the latest updates listed below.

If you're on the fence about splashing our Splash Damage's latest shooter, check out our Brink review . To make more tweaks and improvements to the game, check out Brink Config , a handy little tool that will give you control over mouse and field of view settings. Don't forget that we have two PC Gamer UK servers set up too. Search for "PC Gamer" in the in-game browser, or join us directly on 85.236.100.61. Port: 27115 for Objective and 85.236.100.61. Port: 27215 for Stopwatch matches.

General:



Fixed sound dropping out when playing networked games

Improved graphical performance, especially when using Ambient Occlusion

Fixed voice packs being reset to default when you delete another character

Removed ability to use certain cheat protected commands in challenges

Fixed memory leak/crash when alt-tabbed out

User Interface:



Full servers are no longer filtered out of the browser

Added support for entering a range of numbers (i.e. 10-12) in server filters

Reduced font size in the server browser

Exiting Head customization returns to the correct menu

Fixed being unable to bind KP_Enter in the UI

Increased font size of in-game text chat

'Enter' now closes text chat prompt if empty

Fixed challenge in menu flashing even after completion

Dedicated Servers: