Andaseat Kaiser 2 gaming chair review

The Andaseat Kaiser 2 is an imposing extra-large gaming chair loaded with sturdy and well-built features, even if it has a bit of a tired design.

There's no getting around that the Andaseat Kaiser 2 is a lot of chair. We even joked about it in our review of the Mavis M9 that it looks like the chair wears you. It makes sense; it can support a maximum of 441lbs and accommodate folks up to seven feet tall, not a feat managed by many others. The Kaiser 2 is built on a solid steel frame with oversized bars to support the greater weight and taller heights to achieve this.

The Kaiser 2 is a sturdy piece of furniture, and you never have to worry about it buckling even if you recline the seatback to a 160-degree nap angle. It sort of feels like a gaming chair designed for a grizzly bear or an offensive lineman of a football team.

Andaseat Kaiser 2 specs Colors: Black, Red

Weight limit: 441 lbs

Max recline: 160°

Material: BMW PVC leather, M3 cold-cured high-density foam

Lumbar support: memory foam cushion

Armrests: 4D adjustments

MSRP: $499.99

Warranty: 2 year

The chair consists of a combination of high-density mold shaping foam, which will contour to the shape of your body over time. I've had the chair for around two weeks now, and it is one of the comfiest chairs I've sat in this year. I was able to sit for hours on end with little discomfort. The extra padding makes the chair feel cozy as a recliner, although minus the footrest.

For someone like me who's only 5'9" and 155lbs (at least what I'm willing to admit), the chair does feel like it envelopes you in its PVC leather embrace as you sink back into it. I had my father try it out over the weekend, who is 6'0", 200lbs, and he fell in love with it. That's coming from someone that finds most office chairs a bit too cramped for him to sit comfortably in for more than an hour.

I took some shots of the Kaiser 2 next to the T3 Rush, Corsair's comfy all-fabric chair, to give you a sense of how much bigger Andaseat's design is. The premium faux leather feels nice though I was still hoping it ditched the usual gamer chair look for something a bit more modern, especially since Andaseat has made race car seats for BMW & Mercedes Benz; I was hoping for something a little more flashy.

I'm personally over the racing seat (or bucket seat) inspired design of most gaming chairs, and the Kaiser 2 only takes a lot of cues from those chairs and supersizes them. It has smartly offered just two color options, at least, the all-black mentioned here and a gorgeous maroon. If you want some more personality in your rump rest, Andaseat does offer Marvel superhero-themed chairs but not in this specific design.

Instead, the Kaiser 2 is for the gamer who has to go on work calls and doesn't want to explain why their chair has satanic runes.

The extra-large neck and back pillow are made of memory foam, which helps anyone working on posture or needs ergonomics for health reasons. The neck pillow felt a bit too big, so I opted to take that off and stick with the back pillow, which is also supersized and comfy enough. As for cons, the 4D armrest was my least favorite aspect of the Kaiser 2's design. They rattle a bit, but they don't look or feel as premium as the rest of the chair.

Andaseat Kaiser 2 (left) Corsair T3 Rush (right) (Image credit: Future)

Given the size and weight, assembly is a two-person job. Unlike other chairs I've put together trying to solo this build will only result in a sore lower back. It took about 15-20 minutes to put together with a little help, but I'd expect to add another 15 minutes if you're going to go it alone. Again, be careful when lifting since the entire chair weighs about 75lbs.

Much like other pieces of premium furnishings, expect to spend some money, too. The Kaiser 2 runs for $500. If you search around, you actually won't find many gaming or office chairs that support a large person's height and weight, however. We found cheaper seats with higher weight limits but none that look sturdy or use any attractive premium leather or memory foam pillows.

In that regard, then, the Andaseat Kaiser 2 is the perfect seat for the big and tall gamer looking for a chair that they don't have to worry about breaking.