Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel's DLC lets you play as Handsome Jack

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel is out, and you know what that means: the DLC avalanche has begun. The first has just been announced over on the Borderlands site, and adds Borderlands 2 villain (and The Pre-Sequel not-villain) Handsome Jack to the game's roster of playable characters. Kind of. It's not actually him, but a doppelganger of equal handsomeness, able to summon tiny digital versions of himself in battle.

Here's Gearbox detailing yes-Handsome not-Jack's various talents, while studiously avoiding explaining why there's a Jack doppelganger running around.

"Jack has stood by for far too long watching the Vault Hunters go on exciting adventures, so he’s decided to join in on the fun…sort of. With the Handsome Jack Doppelganger Pack, you’ll be able to play as everyone’s favorite maniacal tyrant-in-training, “Jack” the Doppelganger. As “Jack,” you’ll be able to summon multiple Digi-Jacks, which will join you in battle to mow down enemies and earn you more sweet, sweet loot.

"Depending on how you spec out your Skill Trees, these Digi-Jacks can earn you bonuses or even get you a Second Wind in Fight For Your Life. “Jack” can also shoot enemies with wrist lasers, get buffs every time he picks up money (in typical CEO fashion), or even get upgrades for using guns made by specific manufacturers."

The Handsome Jack Doppelganger pack is out next Tuesday, and it's included in the season pass (well, you'd have hoped so), or available separately for just under $10. There are three other packs currently in the works, which will include, among other things, "another character, a level cap upgrade, [and] a new campaign".

