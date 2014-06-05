Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel trailer shows moon-based dancing, argyle guns

The only thing potentially sillier than this Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel trailer would be the expectation that it would be anything other than silly. As you watch, you'll hover on a knife's edge between thinking "this is brilliant," and "this is genuinely the worse thing that I've ever seen, and everybody involved should be arrested." Which way will you fall? There's only one way to find out...

No, I'm still not sure.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel takes place between first and second games, and is also set on the moon. If that sounds like something that would interest you, listen to Tim and Evan discuss what they've seen of the game, read our interview with Randy Pitchford , or just play Borderlands 2 again while imagining it has less gravity.

If you'd rather see a (slightly) more informative trailer for the game, you'll find last week's Handsome Jack teaser below.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel is due out on October 17th