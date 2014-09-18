Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel exhaustively explained in nine-minute trailer

Before watching this trailer, all I knew about Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel was a) it was more Borderlands, b) it was set on the moon, and c) it had a silly name. Now, I feel like I know everything about it—mostly because an excitable man spent the last nine minutes shouting at me.

The trailer covers the new features, protagonists, and monsters of the game, as explained by returning characters Sir Hammerlock and TORGUE. It is a funny video that repeatedly made me laugh. Your own experience may vary.

It is still very much a Borderlands game—despite the added Butt Slam. As someone yet to finish Borderlands 2 and its many DLCs, I don't think I'm in need of a new chunk just yet. If you are, check out Tom's hands-on report for more details.