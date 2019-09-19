Popular

Borderlands 3 VIP Codes: Active point codes and how to redeem them

All the Borderlands 3 VIP codes you can redeem today, plus more ways to earn VIP points.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

If one thing is clear with Borderlands 3, it's this: Gearbox would like to make sure people keep playing it for a long time. As part of that mission, the Vault Insider Program (VIP, get it?) was born. Players earn VIP points that are redeemable for new weapons and cosmetics, and there are already a ton of these codes floating around, with more coming every day.

We're collecting them so you don't have to go hunting, and we'll tell you how to redeem them and what they can unlock.

Borderlands 3 VIP codes are separate from the Borderlands 3 SHiFT Codes you can (and should) redeem for golden keys, which can unlock some rare loot.

What are Borderlands VIP codes?

Gearbox's Vault Insider Program is always giving away VIP codes in one of five forms: Vault, Email, Boost, Creator, and Diamond. Every code type is redeemed for VIP points, which are added to your VIP account to be redeemed for in-game weapons, cosmetics, and more. Rewards redeemed on the site are transferred to whichever platform you have linked to the account.

If you're playing on PC, make sure to link your Epic Games account before you start redeeming codes.

How to redeem VIP codes

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Once you're signed up for the Vault Insider Program, you can find the code redemption page by hovering over the Insiders section at the top and clicking Redeem Code. That'll give you a whole bunch of options with different types of redeemable codes.

Each code type is explained below. For golden keys, head over to our Borderlands 3 SHiFT Codes guide.

Borderlands 3 VIP Email codes

Codes received by VIP members via email on a regular basis that don't expire, as far as we know. (Usually 250-1000 points)

CodePoints
DONTFORGET1000
ALLBORDERLANDSALLDAY250
PS4MAYHEM500
OVERABILLION1000
OVERONEBILLION250
ALMOSTTHERE1000
UNBLINKINGEYE1000
JABBER1000
ITSHERE1000
MADSKILLZ250
DUCTTAPEMOD250
ABCEASYAS123250
FORTNITEXMAYHEM250
OVERCLOCKED250
BUILDURSQUAD250
LESSTHANTHREE250
DASHERZ250
POWERUPEMAIL250
FRESHBOOTY250
ONTHEHUNT250
MYMAIN250
CLAPTASTIC250
SOHAPPYTOGETHER250
HEYSUGAR250
2KLOVE500
BL3ATE3250
FIGHT4SANCTUARY250
LOOTLOOTLOOT250
JOYPUKE250
BL3REVEAL100
BL3WELCOME250

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Borderlands 3 VIP Vault codes

Common codes that often expire after an unspecified amount of time. (Usually 100-250 points)

CodePoints
MAYHEM250
ITSABOUTTIME500
DIGISTRUCT250
DREAMLANDVIP100
AIRLEMAGVIP250
SEVENDAYS250
PLAYERONEVIP100
INTERTOYSVIP100
ALLYOURGAMESVIP100
NEDGAMEVIP100
YOURGAMEZONEVIP100
GAMEMANIAVIP100
BOLVIP100
MEDIAMARKTVIP100
SMARTOYSVIP100
JVMVIP250
CHILDRENOFTHEVAULT1000
IGNVIP250
PWR2PLYRS250
GAMEVIP100
JOYPUKE300
LOADINGBAR250

Borderlands 3 VIP Creator codes

Codes tied to specific influencers generated for events. Generally expire after the event is over. Only 4 codes can be activated per event. (Usually 200-500 points)

CodePoints
DOKTORFROID-BL3LAUNCH200
EARLYACCESS500
BONJWA-BL3LAUNCH200
PIETSMIET-BL3LAUNCH200
LARALOFT-BL3LAUNCH200
COHHVIP250

Other code types: Diamond & Boost

There are a few other code types that can net you VIP points: Diamond and Boost. These are a bit different from the others because they're one-use codes sent to individuals. Because of this, there is not a public list of these codes for anyone to use. 

Diamond and Boost codes are usually worth much more than your typical Email or Vault code, so it makes sense they're one-use. For your best shot at receiving a Boost or Diamond code, keep an eye on fan-run dgSHiFT Twitter. They often host giveaways for bundles of codes.

Other ways to earn VIP Points

(Image credit: Gearbox)

You can earn extra Vault points by doing other things, like filling out your profile, signing up to a 2K newsletter, and so on. It's all essentially a big promotional campaign, but if you don't mind being bombarded with advertising, you can unlock some new stuff for Borderlands games, including Borderlands 3.

Sign up on the Borderlands 3 VIP site to earn an "Early Adopter pack" for Borderlands 3, which includes "a Children of the Vault weapon, an Echo Device skin, and five Gold Keys used to unlock chests in Borderlands 3." You can also earn some special Vault Hunter skins and heads only available to VIPs.

