Borderlands 3 VIP Codes: Active point codes and how to redeem them

If one thing is clear with Borderlands 3, it's this: Gearbox would like to make sure people keep playing it for a long time. As part of that mission, the Vault Insider Program (VIP, get it?) was born. Players earn VIP points that are redeemable for new weapons and cosmetics, and there are already a ton of these codes floating around, with more coming every day.
We're collecting them so you don't have to go hunting, and we'll tell you how to redeem them and what they can unlock.
Borderlands 3 VIP codes are separate from the Borderlands 3 SHiFT Codes you can (and should) redeem for golden keys, which can unlock some rare loot.
What are Borderlands VIP codes?
Gearbox's Vault Insider Program is always giving away VIP codes in one of five forms: Vault, Email, Boost, Creator, and Diamond. Every code type is redeemed for VIP points, which are added to your VIP account to be redeemed for in-game weapons, cosmetics, and more. Rewards redeemed on the site are transferred to whichever platform you have linked to the account.
If you're playing on PC, make sure to link your Epic Games account before you start redeeming codes.
How to redeem VIP codes
Once you're signed up for the Vault Insider Program, you can find the code redemption page by hovering over the Insiders section at the top and clicking Redeem Code. That'll give you a whole bunch of options with different types of redeemable codes.
Each code type is explained below. For golden keys, head over to our Borderlands 3 SHiFT Codes guide.
Borderlands 3 VIP Email codes
Codes received by VIP members via email on a regular basis that don't expire, as far as we know. (Usually 250-1000 points)
|Code
|Points
|DONTFORGET
|1000
|ALLBORDERLANDSALLDAY
|250
|PS4MAYHEM
|500
|OVERABILLION
|1000
|OVERONEBILLION
|250
|ALMOSTTHERE
|1000
|UNBLINKINGEYE
|1000
|JABBER
|1000
|ITSHERE
|1000
|MADSKILLZ
|250
|DUCTTAPEMOD
|250
|ABCEASYAS123
|250
|FORTNITEXMAYHEM
|250
|OVERCLOCKED
|250
|BUILDURSQUAD
|250
|LESSTHANTHREE
|250
|DASHERZ
|250
|POWERUPEMAIL
|250
|FRESHBOOTY
|250
|ONTHEHUNT
|250
|MYMAIN
|250
|CLAPTASTIC
|250
|SOHAPPYTOGETHER
|250
|HEYSUGAR
|250
|2KLOVE
|500
|BL3ATE3
|250
|FIGHT4SANCTUARY
|250
|LOOTLOOTLOOT
|250
|JOYPUKE
|250
|BL3REVEAL
|100
|BL3WELCOME
|250
Borderlands 3 VIP Vault codes
Common codes that often expire after an unspecified amount of time. (Usually 100-250 points)
|Code
|Points
|MAYHEM
|250
|ITSABOUTTIME
|500
|DIGISTRUCT
|250
|DREAMLANDVIP
|100
|AIRLEMAGVIP
|250
|SEVENDAYS
|250
|PLAYERONEVIP
|100
|INTERTOYSVIP
|100
|ALLYOURGAMESVIP
|100
|NEDGAMEVIP
|100
|YOURGAMEZONEVIP
|100
|GAMEMANIAVIP
|100
|BOLVIP
|100
|MEDIAMARKTVIP
|100
|SMARTOYSVIP
|100
|JVMVIP
|250
|CHILDRENOFTHEVAULT
|1000
|IGNVIP
|250
|PWR2PLYRS
|250
|GAMEVIP
|100
|JOYPUKE
|300
|LOADINGBAR
|250
Borderlands 3 VIP Creator codes
Codes tied to specific influencers generated for events. Generally expire after the event is over. Only 4 codes can be activated per event. (Usually 200-500 points)
|Code
|Points
|DOKTORFROID-BL3LAUNCH
|200
|EARLYACCESS
|500
|BONJWA-BL3LAUNCH
|200
|PIETSMIET-BL3LAUNCH
|200
|LARALOFT-BL3LAUNCH
|200
|COHHVIP
|250
Other code types: Diamond & Boost
There are a few other code types that can net you VIP points: Diamond and Boost. These are a bit different from the others because they're one-use codes sent to individuals. Because of this, there is not a public list of these codes for anyone to use.
Diamond and Boost codes are usually worth much more than your typical Email or Vault code, so it makes sense they're one-use. For your best shot at receiving a Boost or Diamond code, keep an eye on fan-run dgSHiFT Twitter. They often host giveaways for bundles of codes.
Other ways to earn VIP Points
You can earn extra Vault points by doing other things, like filling out your profile, signing up to a 2K newsletter, and so on. It's all essentially a big promotional campaign, but if you don't mind being bombarded with advertising, you can unlock some new stuff for Borderlands games, including Borderlands 3.
Sign up on the Borderlands 3 VIP site to earn an "Early Adopter pack" for Borderlands 3, which includes "a Children of the Vault weapon, an Echo Device skin, and five Gold Keys used to unlock chests in Borderlands 3." You can also earn some special Vault Hunter skins and heads only available to VIPs.