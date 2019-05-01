Watch the Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal event livestream here

Gearbox will show off hands-on gameplay from Borderlands 3 for the first time today, and you can watch in via the Twitch embed above at 10AM PT / 6PM BST. A pre-show will begin half an hour before, which might throw up some points of interest (perhaps a magic show?), so tune in to find out more about the third in the popular co-op FPS series.

An ECHOcast extension will let you earn loot for Borderlands 3 by watching one of the many livestreams coming up today. Nothing that'll throw the balance of the game out of whack, mind you, but hey, it's another benefit to watching the game in action.

Borderlands 3 is out on September 13. Keep an eye on PCGamer.com for much more on the game later on.