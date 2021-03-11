Borderlands 3 Directors Cut delayed over bad weather

Last month, Texas was met with severe winter storms, causing massive power outages across the state as temperatures plummeted to their lowest levels in 30 years. While hardly the worst-affected Texas resident, the storm has led Borderlands 3 developer Gearbox to postpone the game's upcoming director's cut past its planned March 18 release.

Due to the challenges arising from the severe weather that affected Texas last month, the Director's cut add-on will now launch on April 8," Gearbox wrote in a statement earlier today.

"Thankfully, all our team members and their families are safe and healthy, but our work on Director’s Cut was unavoidably disrupted and we’ve ultimately decided to shift the release date to ensure we deliver the best possible experience."

Announced in February, the Director's Cut is a slightly misleading title—less a new, reshot edition of Borderlands 3 than simply another update. At least it's a big'un, featuring new raid boss Hemovorous The Invincible and a series of murder mystery missions that promise to "send ripples throughout the rest of Borderlands 3’s story". New vault cards will offer progression tracks full of daily and weekly challenges, aimed at helping you level up new characters faster.

Director's Cut will now arrive on April 8 as part of Borderlands 3's second Season Pass. If you checked out of the base game, that pass might still be worth a shot—Jody McGregor reckons the best bits of Borderlands 3 are tucked away in its DLC.