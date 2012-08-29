Borderlands 2 video blast: tantalizing tech demo and hour-long gameplay

We've already gazed at Borderlands 2 trailers blaring arena-style beast combat , Handsome Jack's hilariously long face , and South African doo-wop , but today's reels highlight Nvidia's impressive PhysX technology powering in-game dust mote trajectories and a whopping hour-long play session with Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford and the GameSpot team. Take a look at both colorful videos below bursting with explosive combat, a good study of Maya and Axton's skill trees, and the numbingly terrible spelling of bandits naming their weapons "shooty mashine gun" and "boosh a durp."