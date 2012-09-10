Borderlands 2 skill trees detailed in funky web-app

The Borderlands 2 website has launched this handy little skill picker , allowing you to explore the skill trees of the game's four complex classes: Commando, Assassin, Siren or Gunzerker.

The problem with so many RPG-inspired games is you don't know which class you want to be until you've played them, but using this app lets you dig right into their high level powers, spending points as you would in the game, to get a sense of the tantalising unlocks that await.

Being a sneaky, dishonest sort more suited to the shadows of this world, I rather like the idea of the Assassin class with a focus on the Bloodshed skill-set, which replenishes health for melee kills and, at its highest level, lets you chain kills to remain cloaked indefinitely.

Then again, the Gunzerker does have a skill called “Sexual Tyrannosaurus”...