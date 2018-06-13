Bomber Crew, Human Fall Flat, Stealth Bastard going cheap in Humble Curve Sale

Here's every game at E3 2018 and its PC outlook. Seeing all of those games side-by-side highlights how busy this year's event has been. And there's still two days to go, which means you can expect more hands-on previews, interviews, news stories and more from our team on the ground. Phew, I'm tired just reading that.

If you fancy a wee breather, though, let me point you towards Humble's Curve Digital sale.

Live now through Monday, June 18 at 6pm BST / 10am PST, expect savings of up to 85 percent on the indie publisher's wares—including Bomber Crew (£7.49/your regional equivalent), Stealth Bastard Deluxe (£1.04), The Flame in the Flood (£5.24) and Human Fall Flat (£5.99).

I had fun with the latter at launch, and hear its online multiplayer is more entertaining still. The Human Fall Flat four-pack costs £14.99, and, as its name likely suggests, lets you and three mates take on the physics puzzle platformer together.

Elsewhere, Serial Cleaner costs £4.79, with a 60 percent discount. I missed it at the time, but its Steam players seem keen. I like this trailer:

Check out Humble's Curve Digital sale in full here, and be sure to share your own favourite bargains in the comments below.

