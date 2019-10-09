Bloodlines 2's final faction is the Nosferatu-exclusive Unseen

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 ends the drip-feed of faction news today, revealing Seattle's final undead gang: The Unseen. It's an exclusive club that's just for Nosferatu, so they won't be extending you an invite, but you might be able to become a trusted pal.

The Nosferatu don't really fit in anywhere and can't pass for human, so they stick to the shadows and sewers and places out of sight. The Unseen faction used to hide among Seattle's outcasts and crooks, but now they've expanded their roster to journalists, hackers and anyone who can get their hands on secrets in the tech savvy city.

In the Bloodlines 2 E3 demo, one such clued-up Nosferatu, Samuel, helps the player with a job, though not without asking for something in return. The Malkavians might get most of the love, at least among Bloodlines players, but I'll always have a huge soft spot for the Nosferatu, who make up for looking absolutely terrifying with big personalities and lots of handy intel.

Despite moving up in the world, the Unseen still largely like to hang out in dingy places with poor lighting and questionable structural integrity. Here's their stronghold:

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

Tasteful!

That's the last of Bloodlines 2's factions. If you need a refresher, here are the Newcomers, Baron, Camarilla and the Pioneers.