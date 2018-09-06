Bloodborne is now on PC, sort of

PlayStation Now, Sony's premium streaming service that brings a host of otherwise console-exclusives to PC, isn't quite Netflix for games, but it comes close. Its latest batch of streamables includes Project Cars, Exile's End, God Eater: Resurrection and (YES!) Bloodborne.

Despite the success of From Software's like-minded ARPG series Dark Souls on desktops, Sony owns the license to Hidetaka Miyazaki's other nightmarish wonder—which means it'll almost certainly remain a PS4-exclusive. The workaround here is PS Now, which lets you stream console-exclusives on PC, assuming you've got a fast enough connection.

PS Now comes with a free seven-day trial, and the PlayStation Blog notes a "summer price promotion" runs from now through September 25. With that, new subscribers can sign up for $9.99 per month, for $29.99 for three months (normally $44.99), or for $99.99 for a full year.

It's worth pointing out that I cancelled my monthly subscription after a couple of months at launch, simply because I wasn't using it. There are some gems on there—a total of 650 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games, so says the PS Blog—but I imagine the main draw for PC players is Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption, and now Bloodborne.

Anyway, if you're interested, PS Now's new faces include:

Aces of the Luftwaffe

Alchemic Jousts

Bard’s Gold

Bloodborne

Exile’s End

God Eater: Resurrection

Moto Racer 4

Project Cars

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

The Dwarves

More information on PS Now lives here.