Blood Bowl 2 screenshots introduce humanity's Reikland Reavers

There is only war. Except, sometimes there's sport. But when it comes to Games Workshop's single-minded Warhammer franchise, even that is basically just war. Cyanide Studios are working on a follow up to Blood Bowl, their turn-based fantasy football game. Now they've released the first screenshots Blood Bowl 2, confirming that it will take place in a rudimentary bowl and that, if the number of spikes on that ball are anything to go by, there will soon be blood.

Humanity's Reikland Reavers will be leading the charge as the stars of the singleplayer campaign. A "league" mode is also planned, giving you the chance to manage team, club and pitch.

Currently, Blood Bowl 2 has no announced release window.