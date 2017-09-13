Blizzard releases Shadow the Fox pet to raise money for disaster relief

Blizzard has brought forward the release of this year's charity pet to raise funds for disaster relief around the world. "The immediacy of the events, including Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, flooding in South Asia, and countless other crises, have shown we need to act now," reads the announcement post on the World of Warcraft site.

For every purchase made before December 31, every cent of the $10 adoption fee will be split evenly between American Red Cross Disaster Relief and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Disaster Relief Fund.

The pet itself is a playful fox "overtaken by darkness." It changes colours between golden light mode and purple shadow mode. Once activated it will be available to all present and future characters on your Blizzard account. You'll find it in your pet and mount journal. Also you can use it to fight for its life in pet battles, if you're a monster.

Shadow the Fox is available on the Battle.net shop now.