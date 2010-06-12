Blizzard prep Cataclysm battleground changes

Posting on World of Warcraft's official forums , Blizzard's Tom Chilton, lead designer for World of Warcraft, has teased significant changes to the functionality of the in-game battlegrounds and player versus player mechanics.

First up comes the marginalisation of battlegroups - the arbitrary grouping of servers from which the in-game matchmaking draws players. "We're currently expecting both normal and rated battlegrounds to be cross battlegroup for the launch of Catacylsm. So, players queueing from anywhere in North America could play vs players on any North American battlegroup, etc. This applies to all regions, not just North America." That's exceptionally good news for the PC Gamer World of Warcraft guild - we regularly get trounced by Alliance players from a hardcore RP PvP realm we're grouped with.

Second comes the launch of a for-fun 'wargames' mechanic - in which players can split into teams and join a battleground purely for kicks. "We're simultaneously working on a "war games" mode for battlegrounds that allows groups to challenge other groups to a battle in a specific battleground (including horde vs horde and alliance vs alliance). Granted, the rewards aren't significant, but it's more for players to be able to have fun battling their guildmates and friends or for players on a server to throw down for the sake of pride and bragging rights."

Do want. We'll have much more on the changes coming to World of Warcraft: Cataclysm very shortly.

[Via: MMO Champion ]