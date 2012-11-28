Black Ops 2 video critique: the campaign's successes and failures

Treyarch took chances with Black Ops 2's campaign, and in this video critique, Evan and Tyler discuss which of those undertakings succeed, which flounder, and why they feel just one cutscene was able to invalidate the story and belittle the developer's creative effort. Opinions are levied in the video above. Warning: we spoil pretty much everything in the campaign.

