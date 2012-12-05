Black Ops 2 grosses $1 billion in just 15 days

As is now the tradition, Activision announced today that the latest game in the Call of Duty franchise made... kind of a lot of money. Black Ops 2 grossed (places pinky at corner of mouth) one billion dollars in 15 days, hitting the mark a day faster than its predecessor, Modern Warfare 3.

While regional prices vary, dividing that by the U.S. sticker price of $59.99 gives us about 16.7 million units sold, which is roughly equal to the population of the Netherlands. You can read Activision's full press release here , and check out our video critique of Black Ops 2 and the official review to help you decide whether you want to be #16,700,001.