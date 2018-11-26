Cyber Monday CPU deals: upgrade your PC's brain

***This is an older feature. Here's all you need to know about 2019's Black Friday deals***
Cyber Monday is upon us. As with every year, a massive amount of products in every imaginable category will be on sale, including CPUs. If you've been on the fence about upgrading for years (still rocking that Core i7-3770K?), this is a great time to splurge on a new processor.
AMD shook up the CPU market last year with its first-generation Ryzen chips, so this year we've seen increased competition from Intel with its eighth and ninth-generation Core processors (aka, Coffee Lake). For the first time ever, six cores are standard on Core i5 chips, making the i5-8400 the best mainstream CPU for gaming.
AMD has also responded with its second-gen Ryzen lineup, which includes the 2600X and 2700X. These are modest upgrades over last year's processors, but it's nice to see AMD continuing to push the envelope. They also deliver excellent value, especially in cost per core.
The best Cyber Monday CPU deals
Core i7 8700K + Asus Prime Z370-A | $409.98
The Core i7-8700K is a 6-core/12-thread chip that is more than enough for a high-end gaming PC, and this combo deal pairs it with a respectable Z370 motherboard. You have to purchase it today to qualify for the $35 mail-in-rebate. Buy at Newegg.
AMD Ryzen 7 2700 + Gigabyte X470 Aorus | $313.79
The Ryzen 7 2700 is an 8-core/16-thread processor based on AMD's second (and most recent) generation Zen architecture. It's paired with a motherboard geared for gamers with a high-end onboard audio solution, dual M.2 slots, and of course RGB lighting. Price is after $20 rebate. Buy at Newegg.
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | 8 Cores | 16 Threads $264.99 ($64 off)
Until the end of the day, the Ryzen 7 2700X is its lowest price ever on Amazon by about $15. Buy at Amazon
AMD Ryzen 7 2700 | 8 Cores | 12 Threads | $249.99 ($50 off)
This is AMD's current high-end consumer processor (behind the 2700X), with 16 threads and a max boost frequency of 4.1GHz. Make sure to enter coupon code EMCEERS226 at checkout to get the full discount. Buy at Newegg
Intel Core i7-8700K | 6 Cores | 12 Threads | $339.99 ($30 off)
This eight-generation Core i7 processor is $30 off the usual price right now at both Amazon and Newegg. 4.9-5.0GHz overclocks are common, with the right cooler. Buy at Newegg
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G | 4 Cores | 4 Threads | $89.99 (save $10)
AMD's affordable entry-level APU includes Vega 8 graphics, enough for modest gaming needs, at only $90. Not the cheapest we've seen it, but currently the best price. Buy at Newegg, Buy at Amazon
UK CPU deals
Intel Core i9-9900K | 8 Cores | 16 Threads | £539.99 (save £60)
Intel's top-end i9 CPU crushes games, video rendering, and everything in between. Buy at Overclockers UK
Intel Core i5-9600K | 6 Cores | 6 Threads | £244.99 (save £10)
On the lower-end of this Coffee Lake trio, the Core i5-9600K is a quality processor, but with a smaller discount. Buy at Overclockers UK.
Ryzen 7 2700X | 8 cores | 16 threads | £299.99 (save £20)
Over on the AMD side of things, the Ryzen 7 is a great processor—we gave it an 87% in our review. Buy at Overclockers UK.
Ryzen 5 2600 | 6 cores | 12 threads | £149.99 (save £20)
Strong multi-threaded performance makes this the go-to mainstream chip if you do more than game. Buy at Overclockers UK.
Expired deals
AMD Ryzen 5 1600 | 6 Cores | 12 Threads | $129.99 ($25 off)
This is a last-gen Ryzen processor, but it just dropped another $25. More importantly, you still get six cores and it can overclock to 3.8-3.9GHz. Buy at Newegg
AMD Ryzen 5 2600 | 6 Cores | 12 Threads | $145 ($15 off)
AMD's latest mid-range Ryzen processor just dropped $15. Buy at Amazon
Intel Core i7-9700K | 8 Cores | 8 Threads | £368.99 (save £41)
The top-end of the non-enthusiast line, the latest Core i7 processor is more than enough for the latest games and the demands of livestreaming. Buy at Overclockers UK
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X | 16 Cores | 32 Threads | $409.99 ($150 off)
One of AMD's most powerful processors, the Threadripper 1950X, is $150 off right now from Newegg's eBay Store. The Ryzen 5 2600 is a better choice for gaming, but if you're building a high-end workstation, you can't go wrong with the 1950X. Buy at eBay
Intel Core i3-8100 | 4 Cores | 4 Threads | $119.00 (~$10 off)
This lower-end Intel CPU is $10 off right now from Fry's. It runs in the same 300-series motherboards as faster Intel CPUs, making it a possible stepping stone. Buy at Fry's
AMD Ryzen 7 1700X | 8 Cores | 16 Threads | $149.99 ($35 off) The Ryzen 1700X is now less than half the original price, and it still performs well. Overclocking to 3.8-3.9GHz is typical. This CPU does not include a cooler, so plan on adding that. Buy at Newegg
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X | 8 Cores | 16 Threads | $219.98 ($25 off)
This is the most powerful CPU from the first-generation Ryzen lineup, with 16 threads and a max turbo frequency of 4GHz. It dropped $25 from the previous price. Buy at Amazon
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G | 4 Cores | 4 Threads | $65.00 ($35 off)
AMD's lowest-end processor with integrated graphics, the Ryzen 3 2200G, is $35 off from Fry's right now. Buy at Fry's
What to expect from CPU deals on Cyber Monday
Intel just launched its 9th-generation "Coffee Lake refresh" Core processors, including the i5-9600K, the i7-9700K, and i9-9900k. The chances of seeing these CPUs on sale are slim, since they're brand new. On the plus side, retailers might be more inclined to clear out their existing inventories of 7th-gen (Kaby Lake) and 8th-gen (Coffee Lake) Intel CPUs.
When it comes to AMD, it's likely that we'll see steep discounts on both first and second-generation Ryzen processors. For some perspective, the Ryzen 5 2600X only launched a few months ago, and it has already dropped in price from $230 to $210. That's not a massive price drop by any means, but it's indicative we might see great deals this Cyber Monday.
