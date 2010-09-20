Bioshock Infinite in Minecraft

A crew of talented Minecraft builders have build an inspired recreation of Bioshock Infinite's floating city in Minecraft. The city has been adapted from the glimpses seen in the trailer , and comes complete with flying flags, propellers and blocky interpretations of the skyrails that link the floating buildings of Columbia.

The airborne town can be found on DrKamina's City of Rapture Server, which also plays host to lego-like renditions of Bioshock's underwater city of Rapture. Check out the video below for footage of the flying city. It took ten players two weeks of hard work to build.