Bioshock 2: Minerva's Den release date announced

On May 31 we'll finally be able to get our hands on the Minerva's Den DLC for Bioshock 2. The expansion pack will go live on the Games for Windows Marketplace for $10.

The announcement, made on the Cult of Rapture , follows the recent release of the Protector Trials DLC for free. 2K Games originally never planned to port the DLC over to the PC, but changed their minds at the request of Bioshock 2 fans. As a bonus, 2K have put up the first part of a developer diary by lead designer Steve Gaynor that fills in some of the backstory surrounding the new DLC.

Minerva's Den provides a new single player story centred around the increasing insanity of the AI system that controls Rapture. With Bioshock Infinite taking to the skies, this could be our last chance to explore the underwater city.