Biomutant is an open-world RPG with mutant critters

An advert in GamesMarkt, a German magazine, unveiled a new game from THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 seemingly earlier than planned. Biomutant is an open-world action RPG with a kung-fu critter who bears a striking resemblance to Rocket Raccoon.

As well as the above leak, an Amazon listing has spilled more details, including some screenshots. Biomutant’s adorable beasties will be able to mix melee attacks, guns and special abilities, and prosthetics and mutations can be used to augment their abilities and create physical changes. Expect robotic sidekicks, mechs, UFOs and a crafting system.

Details about the story are slim, but the listing mentions an interactive narrative with a contextual storyteller.

An announcement trailer, sadly absent gameplay, went up earlier today, showing the kung-fu critter trying to take on a rather grouchy giant. It doesn’t go very well.

Biomutant is due out in 2018.