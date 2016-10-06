Popular

Big discounts on Soma, The Talos Principle and more in Steam's robot-themed sale

By

Up to 90 percent off select games in the Fellow Humans sale.

As many movies and videogames have taught us, robots will one day take over the world. Steam's Fellow Humans sale—which is running from right now until tomorrow at 10am PT/6pm BST—asks that you accept this fact, in exchange for some sweet deals on robot-related games. 

Such as the science fiction horror spectacle Soma, which is on sale with a 60 percent discount at £9.19/$11.99. The wonderful physics-meets-philosophy puzzler The Talos Principle is just £7.49/$9.99 with 75 percent off, and each entry of the Five Nights at Freddy's series is half price—which means the first is £1.99/$2.49, while the rest come in at £2.79/$3.99.   

A sentient Steam statement reads: 

"I, like you, enjoy breathing air, bipedal motion, having skin, and playing video games. Being a human requires a great deal of input and may result in circuit fatigue. For this, I recommend video games. Playing video games may heighten cardiac undulation, dilate optical sensors, and result in diaphoresis. These symptoms suggest a human like myself is feeling...

"Happiness. Video games result in happiness. Thus, fellow humans, prepare to download the Fellow Humans Sale. This is not a malfunction. Do not attempt to adjust your process servo. You too can feel happiness by saving the city, enacting your free will, and totally not being a robot." 

Other gems include Grow Home at £2.99/$3.99, its sequel Grow Up at £5.35/$6.69 and Machinarium at £2.79/$3.99. 

The Fellow Humans sale is on now until Friday, October 7 at 10am PT/6pm BST.

