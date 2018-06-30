Bethesda would 'love' crossplay for Fallout 76, but Sony is dragging its heels

Bethesda would "love" its upcoming online multuiplayer survival game Fallout 76 to support crossplay between consoles and PC, but Sony "isn't being as helpful as we want them to be", the studio's executive producer Todd Howard has said.

Asked about the possibility of crossplay between PC, PS4 and Xbox One by German website GameStar.de, Howard said: "We would love to do that, but right now that's not possible," before adding that "Sony isn't being as helpful as we want them to be".

It's not clear if Bethesda would consider adding crossplay between PC and Xbox One if Sony doesn't buy in.

Sony has been an obstacle to total crossplay compatibility in games like Fortnite and Rocket League, but said this week that it was "looking at possibilities" for softening its stance.

