Bethesda tease incoming reveal with greasy beardy man

Something's up at Bethesda. A terse tweet from the Bethblog account appeared yesterday with one word, "tomorrow," and a link to the above picture of a man in much need of a bath, and a shave. But what does beardy man signify? It's a high fidelity shot, which looks like it could be a frame from a CG trailer.

Could it be an announcement of the first chunk of official Skyrim DLC? Maybe we'll get to see more of Dishonored . The man's dishevelled appearance and dim surroundings suggest that he may be a prisoner of some sort. Corvo, the master assassin you play as in Dishonored, starts off imprisoned, charged with the murder of the Empress he was supposed to protect. What do you reckon?

Update: It is a Dishonored trailer . Hooray!