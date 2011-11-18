Bethesda: Skyrim patch en route for week after Thanksgiving

Earlier this week, Bethesda asked fans to be patient as it flushed bugs out of Skyrim and then smashed them with its giant, enchanted death hammer. I may be paraphrasing a little, but you get the point. So, just how patient will we need to be? Well, Bethesda's Pete Hines has offered an answer.

"PS3 & 360 updates have been submitted for certification. PC coming too. Current estimate is they will be live the week after T'giving," he tweeted .

So that's a bit of a wait. In the meantime, has anybody in this fine audience encountered anything particularly game-breaking?