Bethesda releases high-res screenshots from the Fallout 4 trailer

Earlier today I perused some screengrabs of the Fallout 4 trailer, and now everything I look at appears as if covered in shitty compression artifacts. I think the medical term is JPEGtivitis. Fortunately you can avoid a similar affliction thanks to Bethesda's latest set of screenshots, each of which depicts a scene from the trailer in gloriously high-resolution.

We'll know more about Fallout 4 on June 14, when Bethesda hold their first ever E3 conference.