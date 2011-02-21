Bethesda advise on when to conceive if you want your child to be a Skyrim competition entry

Vice President of Bethesda Softworks Pete Hines has issued a challenge to potential parents everywhere. If your child is born on the game's release date - 11/11/11 - and you name them Dovahkiin - the protagonist's title - you will receive... an unknown reward. He adds that Friday was the optimal time to conceive if you wish your child will be born on that day and therefore eligible to win a prize.

The quest was announced on the Bethesda blog , with an entertaining disclaimer and a mock screenshot.

"Any reward for completing this quest will not ultimately justify the potential teasing your child could — and probably will — endure over its lifespan. Bethesda Softworks is not responsible for your parenting. You may gain experience points for completing this quest, but you will not care at 3am on a work night. Completion of this quest may also result in decreased desire to play video games and/or function as a human being. Consult with your friends before embarking on this quest; while it may not start in prison, it probably ends there."

Dovahkiin means dragonborn in Skyrim's made up dragon language . In the game, this language is imbued with magical power, and can be used in Dragon Shouts to attack enemies. This is not the case on playgrounds or in real life. For naming your child that, you'd expect horse armour at the very least.

