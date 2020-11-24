The best XM4 loadouts for Call of Duty: Cold War

What are the best XM4 class loadout in Cold War? That depends on your favored playstyle, but Cold War’s version of the M4 delivers on the reliability and adaptability for which the weapon has always been known. It can take just about every attachment that Cold War has to offer, especially if you throw a Gunfighter Wildcard into the mix. Right now, the XM4 sits in the upper middle of the pack, hitting harder than other weapons in its class while still losing out to Cold War’s dominant SMGs.

Even if it’s not naturally ideal for Cold War’s mostly small maps, the XM4 is a solid, accessible rifle for new players that can be competitive in the right hands. It’s especially great in Cold War’s high player count modes. With a sniper rifle as a backup, the XM4 is my go-to in Dirty Bomb and Combined Arms. To help you kit out this modular beast, I’ve put together a list of the best Cold War XM4 loadouts that will serve you well.

Best XM4 class Cold War: The best loadouts

Deathmatch Gunner

Attachments

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Infantry Compensator Barrel: 13.7” Extended

13.7” Extended Underbarrel: Foregrip

Foregrip Handle: Field Tape

Wildcard

Microflex LED Sight (Image credit: Activision) A simple red-dot sight with minimal zoom and excellent peripheral vision.

Law Breaker

Perks

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Ninja

Equipment

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade

Sam Turret

For standard 6v6 multiplayer, this is pretty much the best you can ask for. With the combined recoil steadiness of the compensator, foregrip, and field tape, the XM4 effectively becomes a precision laser. The extended barrel helps here, too, heavily increasing bullet velocity to make the weapon feel like hitscan at almost any distance. Your preferred red-dot will do just fine here, though I suggest the Microflex for firefights that break out of a sprint.

With mobility in mind, you’ll want a bevy of stealth perks like Cold Blooded, Ghost, and Ninja to back you up (so definitely take the Lawbreaker Wildcard). No need to let spy planes and auto-turrets ruin your streak, after all. This is also why I bring the Sam Turret, so I can drop it, forget it, and hope it shoots some pesky planes down. Lethal equipment is mostly up to your taste, but stun grenades feel like a near-must to make the most of this light-footed play style.

Hard Hitter

Attachments

SAS Mag Clamp (Image credit: Activision) Increases reload speed with a second magazine clipped to the first.

Optic: Sillix Holoscout

Sillix Holoscout Muzzle: Flashguard 5.56

Flashguard 5.56 Barrel: 13.5” Task Force

13.5” Task Force Body: SOF Target Designator

SOF Target Designator Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip

SFOD Speedgrip Magazine: SAS Mag Clamp

SAS Mag Clamp Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Pad

Wildcard

Gunfighter

Perks

Tactical Mask

Scavenger

Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stimshot

Field Upgrade

Field Mic

When you want to hit hard and not deal with some extra recoil, look no further. Throw on Gunfighter, because we’re slapping eight attachments on this XM4. The basis of the build is the Task Force barrel that, in a rare move for Cold War attachments, actually raises the damage of the weapon at a heavy cost to ammo and recoil. To mellow it out, throw on the Speedgrip, Raider Pad, and elastic wrap for reducing flinch. And just because we can, the target designator and flash guard make it on, too. You won’t have as much ammo as a standard XM4, but the SAS Mag Clamp mostly mitigates this downside.

Also assisting is the Scavenger perk, as this is one of the few times you’ll actually run out of ammo in Cold War. The other two perk slots are more flexible, so I use my mainstays of Tactical Mask and Ghost. I’m more inclined to use this slower loadout in Domination or Search and Destroy, so a Field Mic is also the perfect field upgrade.

Fireteam Operator

Attachments

13.7" Takedown Barrel (Image credit: Activision) Heavily increases effective damage range at the cost of sprinting move speed.

Optic: Royal & Kross 4X

Royal & Kross 4X Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Muzzle Brake 5.56 Barrel: 13.7” Takedown

13.7” Takedown Underbarrel: Foregrip

Foregrip Handle: SASR Jungle Grip

Wildcard

Perk Greed

Perks

Paranoia

Tactical Mask

Quartermaster

Gearhead

Ninja

Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

Proximity Mine

Range is the play this time around. In Fireteam Dirty Bomb and Combined Arms, a proper scope like the Royal & Kross 4X is necessary, as is the 13.7” Takedown barrel that cranks up damage range as high as it’ll go. Recoil and flinch resistance are secondary concerns, so take the Muzzle Brake, Foregrip, SASR Jungle Grip or equivalent attachments that you’re more comfortable with.

I prefer to cast a wide net with perks in the larger modes, so Perk Greed is the natural Wildcard. Big maps also mean vehicles, so grab C4 and Quartermaster to make sure you’ll always have an answer to tanks when you need one. This is also the perfect time to use Paranoia. If you can react fast enough to the brief visual warning, you can turn around a disadvantageous firefight in a moment.