The best Krig loadouts for Call of Duty: Cold War

Looking for the best Krig class loadout in Cold War? The Krig isn't the best gun in Call of Duty: Cold War. It isn’t as versatile as the AK47 and it doesn't have the burst punch of the M16. That said, it’s still a viable weapon if you play to its strengths. It's powerful at mid-range and pairs well with explosives, making it a great weapon to defend with in certain modes.

Using it will also make you stand out from the pack. As the one Krig user in a sea of players relying on the MP5 and M16, you'll get to talk extra trash to players if you win. What's better than that? Here are three dominant Cold War Krig class loadouts to help earn you some bragging rights.

The best Cold War Krig class loadouts for you

The Bomb Carrier

Attachments:

Optic: Diamondback Reflex

Diamondback Reflex Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: 19.7” Takedown

19.7” Takedown Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Body: Ember Sighting Point

Wildcard:

Danger Close

Perks:

Flak Jacket

Quartermaster

Ghost

Equipment:

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade:

Proximity Mine

This is the ideal Krig loadout for games of Search and Destroy and Domination. It's a great setup for establishing yourself at a specific location, like a bomb plant during Search and Destroy or a Flag you need to capture. You’ve got Ghost and a Suppressor to stay quiet while moving to objectives and smoke grenades to provide cover while rushing between defensive points. The Quartermaster perk provides a faster recharge rate for field upgrades, meaning you'll be able to use proximity mines (field mics also work well in this loadout) to cover doors you can't see.

Most point-based objectives are easy targets for a grenade lob, so equip the Flak Jacket perk to give you some protection on that front. Danger Close should give you extra C4 (or Semtex, if you prefer that) to blow up enemy players who encroach on your territory. As for secondary weapons, a shotgun is ideal for pulling out in close-range encounters when moving through buildings.

(Image credit: Activision)

The Quiet Krig

Attachments:

Optic: Diamondback Reflex

Diamondback Reflex Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: 19.7" Ranger Stats

19.7" Ranger Stats Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Body: Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Magazine: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Wildcard:

Gunfighter

Perks:

Tactical Mask

Tracker

Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade

Field Mic

The Krig is a good choice for players who want to go into combat quietly. Equip the Ghost perk, a suppressor, and the Tracker perk to be neither seen nor heard by enemies. You will, however, be able to hear enemies who are trying to sneak up on your flank by using the field mic.

The Gunfighter Wildcard lets you equip three extra attachments, making it ideal for this loadout. Given the suppressor will inhibit your gun’s power, it's best to add a better magazine, scope, and grip to make up for the range and damage hit. Use this while moving cautiously to silently dominate in most modes. Don't get too aggressive though. A good MP5 player will get his sights up faster than you if you're caught sprinting through a tight space or sharp turn.

(Image credit: Activision)

The Krig Economy

Attachments:

Optic: Diamondback Reflex

Diamondback Reflex Barrel: 19.7" Ranger Stats

19.7" Ranger Stats Body: Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Magazine: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Wildcard:

Lawbreaker

Secondary:

MP5

Perks:

Flak Jacket

Scavenger

Ghost

Equipment:

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade:

SAM Turret

The Krig Economy is all about movement. You'll have an extra gun, so don't reload while in a fight, and instead keep moving to prevent them from pinning you down. Strafe from side to side and switch weapons before you reload to get the most out of two full clips. You also have extra protection from explosives, and a turret you should set up in a popular corridor on whatever map you're playing. The key is overwhelming other players so they're always at a disadvantage.

This loadout will give you incentives to never stop looking for a fight. Pick up ammo from dead enemies with the Scavenger perk and make good use of your stun grenades while sprinting from room to room. You'll die, but you'll take out enemy players more often.