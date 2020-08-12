The best Hearthstone Scholomance Academy decks

If you're serious about bagging that Legend card back, you should consider using the best Hearthstone Scholomance decks. Following the release of the latest expansion, there are plenty of exciting builds to test out. Competition is fierce, but you can make the most of your new cards and leftover dust to craft unstoppable combinations.

While many pre-existing decks benefit from more support this time, some classes are enjoying fresh twists on builds that are quickly forging the meta. A few of the cards are so strong that Hearthstone pros predict they may even get nerfed soon. The following decks have already started shredding through Ranked, according to data shared by HSReplay. As always, win rates vary depending on your rank, but here are the best Hearthstone Scholomance decks so far, and how to use them.

Demon Hunter

Scholomance Academy Aggro Demon Hunter deck

Deckcode: AAECAea5AwLMugPaxgMO/acD+a4Di7oD4LwD174D3r4D2cYD98gD/sgD8skD3MwD0c0DgtADxtEDAA==

Cost: 2680 Dust

Voracious Reader (Image credit: Blizzard)

Prior to this expansion, Aggro Demon Hunter’s biggest weakness was the lack of card draw after turn five. Voracious Reader solves this problem, ensuring that you’re always holding three cards at the end of your turn, giving you more options with which to take down your opponent.

Demon Companion is a new addition to the deck that gives Demon Hunters their own version of Animal Companion, albeit for considerably less Dust. The final card utilised from Scholomance Academy is Marrowslicer, a four-cost 4/2 weapon that shuffles 2 Soul Fragments into your deck. These Soul Fragments usually won’t be in your deck long enough to leave a lasting impression, most likely because Aggro Demon Hunter will have already won the game by turn seven.

Druid

Scholomance Academy Guardian Druid deck

Guardian Animals (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deckcode: AAECAZICBPatA666A/XOA7zQAw3+AbmUA++iA9ulA+i6A+y6A+66A5LNA5vOA7rQA5PRA97RA/DUAwA=

Cost: 6840 Dust

We knew that Druid was set to receive powerful cards in Scholomance Academy, and this Guardian Druid deck demonstrates their potential. Innervate and Lightning Bloom grant you extra mana so that you can ramp quickly using Overgrowth. To retain control of the board, you’re packing two Lake Threshers, Teacher’s Pets, and Twilight Runners to line your pool of beasts. By turn seven you’re ready to cast Guardian Animals to summon two beasts that cost five or less, and give them rush.

While you have strong legendaries like Kael’thas Sunstrider for spells and Ysera, Unleashed for summoning dragons, there’s a new epic spell that’s more likely to make your opponent concede. Survival of the Fittest gives all minions in your hand, deck and battlefield +4/+4, making it difficult to clear your threats.

This deck sounds impossible to beat, but Libram Paladin absolutely destroys it by turn six. If you’re running into too many pesky Druids, consider switching to Paladin for some easy wins.

Hunter

Scholomance Academy Highlander Dragon Hunter deck

Lorekeeper Polkelt (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deckcode: AAECAR8e4QSXCNsJ/KMD5KQDpqUDhKcDiq0Di60Djq0D+a4D/K8D/q8Dh7AD57AD/7ADh7EDkbED2LIDr7cDg7kDorkD/7oD174Dw8wDos4DgtADudID49QD9tYDAAA=

Cost: 15600 Dust

As expected, Highlander Dragon Hunter continues to dominate. It received a number of powerful Scholomance cards that help it maintain its position as a Tier 2 deck. Most notably, its early game gained a significant buff thanks to Wolpertinger—a 1/1 that summons a copy of itself—paired with Adorable Infestation. This version also runs Demon Companion, which offers great value for its low cost.

Ace Hunter Kreen has proven to be a keeper in this deck as it makes rush minions such as Zixor, Apex Predator, Diving Gryphon, and even Unleash the Hounds immune while attacking, making them far more threatening as a result. Exercising Lorekeeper Polkelt’s powers also helps to close out games before they spiral out of control. Being able to play your most powerful cards like Dinotamer Brann and Dragonqueen Alexstrasza on curve makes it very difficult for your opponent to catch up.

Mage

Scholomance Academy Highlander Mage deck

Jandice Barov (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deck code: AAECAf0EHooBqwTFBMsE7QSNCIOWA5+bA6CbA4qeA6GhA8KhA/yjA4ukA5KkA/KlA/qsA+yvA/CvA5GxA4S2A4y2A+G2A8O4A427A97EA8PMA+DMA5TRA9nRAwAA

Cost: 16420 Dust

Sometimes the best decks only need a few tweaks when a new expansion comes knocking. Highlander Mage continues to soldier on with a few Scholomance additions to keep it ticking over. Dual-class legendary Jandice Barov summons two random five-cost minions, with the caveat that one has to die when it takes damage. In a pinch, this lets you toy with your opponent as you pick the minion that will die secretly. However, it's best to wait until you're holding Conjurer's Calling to destroy the vulnerable minion and summon two more in its place for maximum value.

Highlander decks aren't exactly cheap to craft, but there are two Epic Scholomance spells that are worth slotting in. Combustion costs three mana and deals four damage to a minion, pushing any excess damage onto its neighbours. It's great for breaking down early boards and lets you conserve your expensive removal tools. Devolving Missiles folds a Shaman spell into the mix, shooting three missiles at random enemy minions to transform them into ones that cost one less. At just one mana, this can help you comfortably escape a scary battlefield.

Paladin

Scholomance Academy Libram Paladin deck

First Day of School (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deck code: AAECAZ8FBJuuA4TBA6fLA8PRAw2vB5yuA8q4A/24A+q5A+u5A+y5A8rBA57NA7/RA8DRA8rRA+DRAwA=

Cost: 7420 Dust

Librams were first introduced in Ashes of Outland, and we saw interest piquing in Pure Paladin just before Scholomance Academy dropped. Confirmed by data posted on HSReplay, it appears that Libram Paladin now has all the tools it needs to be a Tier 1 build.

This deck feels as though it has every turn covered, thanks to seemingless endless buffs from the Libram of Wisdom spells, and the minions that make them cheaper. You’ll never run out of these as they're returned to your hand when your buffed minions die, and Lady Liadrin is on hand to add even more of them to your hand. If your health is worryingly low, you can depend on Libram of Hope to restore eight health, as well as casually summoning a beefy 8/8 Guardian with Taunt and Divine Shield.

It’s possible to rush down Druids and Warriors with Libram Paladin, and you won’t buckle under the stress of aggro decks either. First Day of School ensures you have one-mana minions to play early, alongside Goody Two-Shields and High Abbess Alura, which take full advantage of the new Spellburst keyword. Devout Pupil and Aldor Truthseeker protect your face with their Taunt abilities, and if your hand looks a little thin, Lightforged Crusader will give you more cards to play with.

Priest

Scholomance Academy Highlander Galakrond Priest deck

Cabal Acolyte (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deck code: AAECAa0GHh7cAZACyQbTCrCRA4KUA5ibA+ubA/yjA5mpA9qsA4WtA82vA46xA5GxA+O0A5O6A5u6A6+6A/S7A8i+A8jAA7PMA9vMA5zNA8vNA+PRA/vRA6bVAwAA

Cost: 17160 Dust

The latest iteration of Highlander Galakrond Priest has made it the go-to aggro killer. Featuring a wide array of removal cards like Penance, Shadow Madness, and Holy Nova for low-cost minions, Priests also have the tools needed to deal with big minions like Shadow Word: Death and Time Rip.

New Spellburst cards such as Cabal Acolyte (Taunt, Spellburst: Gain control of a random enemy minion with two or less attack) and Wretched Tutor (Spellburst: Deal two damage to all other minions) help to keep the board clear long enough for you to play your game winning cards like Galakrond, the Unspeakable, and Dragonqueen Alexstrasza.

Priests now have the upper hand in that they can choose when they want to swap hands and decks with their opponent, using Mindrender Illucia. Unlocking the true power of this card is dependent on how well you understand your enemy’s deck. This card might not seem too crazy at a glance, but it has the ability to steal games that would have otherwise been lost. Combo decks in particular hate Mindrender Illucia with a passion, as you can end a game on the turn that card is played.

Rogue

Scholomance Academy Aggro (Stealth) Rogue deck

Secret Passage (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deck code: AAECAaIHAu2+A6vSAw60AcsDzQPuBogH4ge5uAO6uAPPuQOqywOI0AOL0AOK1APV1AMA

Cost: 6480 Dust

If you're looking for a deck designed to win games as fast as possible, this is for you. Aggro Rogue is back on the menu thanks to the insane draw power of Secret Passage, which lets you replace your hand with five cards from your deck, and Greyheart Sage, which lets you draw two cards if you control a Stealthed minion. The game plan for this deck is simple: Play your minions and try to attack the opponent’s face as many times as possible with your powered-up weapons.

Self-Sharpening Sword, combined with Deadly Poison and Vulpera Toxinblade, ensures your weapon remains a constant threat by increasing its attack stats. When your weapon is sufficiently buffed, play Dread Corsair for a free Taunt to protect your face and field. Then it's time to drop Steeldancer into the fray to summon a random minion with cost equal to your weapon’s attack, and stack your side of the board with minions.

Thanks to the incredible card-draw options at Rogue’s disposal, there’s a high chance you’ll draw into cards like Sap and Maiev Shadowsong. These can temporarily remove enemy threats long enough to give you time to land the final blow on your enemy.

Shaman

Scholomance Academy Totem Shaman deck

Runic Carvings (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deck code: AAECAaoIAA+BBL4GkwmdowPapQP5pQO1rQO2rQPbuAOWuQObzQOW0QOm0QO30gPw1AMA

Cost: 3560 Dust

While you won’t be summoning Al’Akir the Windlord with these totems, others won’t want to leave them idling on the battlefield, either. Totem Shaman is currently rocking a consistent, positive win rate. It’s a simple strategy: Buff your tiny minions and expand them across a wide board, grant them all +3 attack with Bloodlust, then smash into your opponent’s face to win.

The key to success with this build is to always have totems on the field. Newcomer Totem Goliath makes this much easier as a strong, 4/5 Epic card that summons all four basic totems when it dies. It also overloads you for two mana, synergising with Surging Tempest to create a silver lining when you’re short on mana crystals. There’s no forgetting your trusty Splitting Axe for summoning copies of your totems, either.

The refreshed version of this deck also introduces a couple of new totems. Trick Totem casts a random spell (that costs less than three mana) at the end of your turn, and dual-class Epic Runic Carvings lets you summon four 2/2 Treant Totems. As it's a ‘Choose One’ card, you can even summon them with Rush, if you’re cool with being two mana down next turn.

Warlock

Scholomance Academy Galakrond Soul Fragments Warlock deck

Brittlebone Destroyer (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deck code: AAECAf0GBMUE47QD8b8Dz9IDDZ2pA+WsA+isA+qsA+ysA/6uA6qvA+m+A6zLA5vNA9bOA8zSA83SAwA=

Cost: 7920 Dust

The Soul Fragment package has revived Galakrond Warlock, and it graces the meta once again with plenty of free healing on tap. Spirit Jailer’s battlecry alone is worth one mana, but the fact you also get a 1/3 minion makes it even more valuable. Soul Shear and School Spirits make the early turns a breeze as you load your deck up with the all-important Soul Fragments, while dealing damage to opposing threats.

The two unsung heroes of this deck are Tour Guide and Brittlebone Destroyer. Tour Guide lets you speed through your deck by reducing the cost of your next Hero Power to zero, and Brittlebone Destroyer keeps large minions at bay for just four mana.

Soulciologist Malicia keeps wide boards in check as you will undoubtedly have a number of Soul Fragments lurking in your deck. After playing Galakrond, the Wretched you should have enough power on the battlefield to push for lethal. Should you require a little extra assistance, Alexstrasza is in this build to drag your opponent’s health down to 15.

Warrior

Scholomance Academy Big Warrior deck

Troublemaker (Image credit: Blizzard)

Deck code: AAECAQcG9pYD1pkD360DvrkD+cIDq9QDDEuiBP8HlpQDuLkDwLkD9sID4swD48wDp84DitAD0tEDAA==

Cost: 13360 Dust

It just so happens that playing multiple high-cost minions in a single turn may be difficult for others to handle. Big Warrior has been built to overwhelm opponents with cards like Commencement and Dimensional Ripper which summon the big threats from your deck. To make your opponent even sweatier, Archmage Vargoth repeats one of these spells in the same turn.

There’s no need to worry about dying early on as Corsair Cache will allow you to draw a weapon and give it +1 durability. Your weapons specialise in guaranteeing your survival, as well as clearing enemy minions. Bulwark of Azzinoth loses durability, rather than letting your hero take damage for a whopping four attacks, whereas Reaper’s Scythe uses the Spellburst keyword to also damage adjacent minions when you attack.

You have a few Rush minions lining your build to mop up any residual threats and help you to protect your own. Troublemaker summons two 3/3 Ruffians that attack random enemies at the end of your turn, and Kargath Bladefist shuffles Kargath Prime into your deck when it dies. You also have Athletic Studies to help you discover more Rush minions, and reduce their cost.

There’s enough reinforcement in this deck from removal cards like Bladestorm, Shield Slam, Coerce and Brawl to ensure you’re never behind on board. Once the board is clear, play your huge minions and wait for your opponent to concede.