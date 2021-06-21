The best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, pushing through Monday and on into the supplementary Tuesday Prime Day tomorrow. We've been on the hunt for the best Prime Day PC gaming deals since the clock ticked past midnight, and whether you're after a new chair, a new headset, or a whole new PC, there are offers here for you.

Because Prime Day is primarily an Amazon event, you are going to need to get yourself Prime membership to fully take advantage of the deepest discounts on Jeff Bezos' own big shelves. Thankfully Prime Day is a lot earlier than last year, so chances are you'll be able to bag a month-long free trial now and still be able to jump on a second free trial around Black Friday and Christmas later in the year. Y'know, for all those last minute, next-day delivery presents you always need.

And what bargains have we found for this June event? With a worldwide component shortage you'd be forgiven for thinking that Amazon Prime Day will represent slim pickings for PC gamers, but while there will definitely not be any graphics cards on offer this year (are there ever?), we're still finding some great offers doing the rounds.

The biggest discounts relevant to us PC gamers surround gaming monitors, SSDs, and peripherals. Seriously, pretty much every Razer product in circulation is seeing some kind of discount today. So, if you want to bolster the storage in your gaming PC or just need a new mouse to play with, Prime Day has got you covered. And we're continuing to dig out the best deals for you.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals

iBuyPower Same Day RDY gaming PCs | Delivery 3 days

Gaming PCs are you best bet for getting your hands on the latest hardware, but that can still lead to month-long waits for your rig to arrive. iBuyPower's Same Day RDY gaming PCs, however, are pre-configured, pre-built machines that it can ship out normally within three days. These gaming PCs—from GTX 1660 Super systems to RX 6900 XT and RTX 3090 machines—represent the absolute fastest way of getting a brand new rig right now.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base | GTX 1660 Ti | 256GB SSD| |Intel Core i7| $1,499.99 $949.99 at Amazon (save $550)

Razer makes very sleek gaming laptops. Razer also makes very expensive gaming laptops. So, seeing a Razer Blade 15 for only $1,000 is kind of a big deal. The GTX 1660 Ti combined with a speedy 120Hz display makes for some decent 1080p gaming on the go. Though, you may want to invest in an external SSD since the laptop's 256GB SSD simply won't hack it View Deal

LG Ultragear | 1440p | 165Hz | HDR10 | $349.99 $249.99 at Walmart (save $100)

It's pretty wild what you can get for under $300 nowadays. The LG Ultragear offers a specs bang in the PC gaming sweet spot: 1440p and 165Hz. The speed to deliver a smooth experience and a competitive edge combined with the fidelity of 1440p. HDR10 is simply icing on the cake.View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G7 | 32-inch | 240Hz | 1440p | $799.99 $559.99 at Amazon (save $240)

This thing goes from 0–240Hz real quick, like 1ms response time quick. If you desire speed for competitive gaming, this is a good monitor for you. If you desire HDR, QLED, G-Sync, FreeSync, or a 1440p resolution, this is also a good gaming monitor for you. It's actually kind of wild how much this monitor packs under the hood.View Deal

Intel Core i7 10700KF | 8 cores | 16 threads | 5.1GHz Max | $361 $239 at Amazon (save $122)

This is the cheapest Intel's Comet Lake i7 has been, and if you're dropping it into a gaming PC then you won't mind the missing integrated graphics. They're rubbish anyway. But the CPU isn't, in fact the basic silicon has been ably propping up the PCG test rig for the last year or so.View Deal

Razer BlackShark V2 | Wired | 12Hz - 28kHz| $99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $20)

The Razer BlackShark V2, aka our favorite gaming headset, might be the best $100 headset on the market. Its 50mm TriForce Titanium driver do an excellent job at separating bass, mid, and treble tones for some clean, rich sound. Now discounted to $80, there's no reason why this headset shouldn't be resting on your head. View Deal

LG CX OLED | 48-inch | 4K | webOS | $1,499.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

With an OLED screen, HDMI 2.1 connections, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, and a native 120Hz refresh rate, the LG CX is getting closer to being the perfect PC gaming TV. And at 48-inches it means you get a tight pixel pitch at 4K too.View Deal

Ausdom AF640 webcam | 1080p | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Last year it wasn't possible to find a webcam. Period. Nowadays, things are starting to return to the absurdly competitive and oversupplied situation of yesteryear. That means more webcams from less recognisable brands, and, importantly, often for cheap. This Ausdom webcam looks as much a webcam as any and is currently 43% off.View Deal

Echo Dot (4th Gen) | $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (save $25)

The wee Echo Dot is now exactly half price, giving you the tiny smart speaker for an absolute bargain price. That makes it either a great additional speaker for your home Echo setup, or gives you the option to pick up a pair from the off to really get your room-by-room audio setup sorted for a bargain price.View Deal

Echo (4th Gen) | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $40)

The bigger sibling of the Echo Dot is also seeing a chunky discount this Prime Day, with a 40% slice cut out of its main price. You could bag one of these, plus one of the little Echo Dot speakers for less than the cost of a single one of the Amazon Echo smart speakers outside of Prime Day.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 | RTX 2070 Super | 1TB SSD | Intel Core i9 | $2,499.99 $1,899.99 at NewEgg (save $600)

It may sound like a little much for a laptop with an RTX 2070 Super, but we're living in strange times. The ROG Strix Scar 15 is a decent laptop that's sure to pump out great frames at 1080p, regardless of it's previous generation GPU. There may not be a webcam, but with a 300Hz screen and 1TB of storage, it's sure to scratch that gaming itch.View Deal

Gigabyte AORUS 15G YC | RTX 3080 | 1TB SSD | Intel Core i7 | $2,299.99 $1,949.99 at NewEgg (save $150 + $200.00 rebate)

A fancy, sub $2,000, raptor of a laptop, with Nvidia's flagship RTX 3080 GPU? With a 10th gen Core i7 and 240Hz, anti glare panel, that's not a deal to be sniffed at. It even has a nifty 1TB hunk of SSD storage space, and 32GB RAM to top it off.View Deal

Dell G15 | RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 | 512GB NVMe SSD | 1080p 120Hz | $1,428.99 $1,126.99 at Dell (save $302)

The Dell G15 is a great entry-level gaming laptop that excels in 1080p gaming. While the 512GB NVMe SSD isn't the biggest you'll still benefit from decreased load times and overall fast speeds that make HDDs look as fast as snails. View Deal

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition | Ryzen 7 5800H | RTX 3060 | $1,458.99 $1,249.99 at Dell (save $209)

The Ryzen Edition of the G15 sports some fine Ryzen eight-core mobile silicon, and pairs it with one of the latest Nvidia RTX 30-series laptop GPUs. With that you get a 165Hz 1080p screen, 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. It's a pretty killer spec for the money, especially where we are in the current gaming hardware market.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 |RTX 2060 | 1TB SSD | 4K 60Hz | $1,550 $1,249.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

The Zephyrus M15 is a great midrange 1080p gaming laptop with a gorgeous 4K display to boot despite having a last-gen GPU. If you're someone who cares more about resolution than framerate, this is the laptop for you. View Deal

Lenovo Flex 5 | 2-in-1 | Ryzen 5 4500U | 16GB RAM | $649.99 $499 at Amazon (save $150.99)

It's not all about gaming, sometimes you need a flexible friend to take with you into the office, or into school, that isn't going to weigh you down. This touchscreen Lenovo machine isn't going to deliver in the gaming department, but it's light and has enough grunt for anything else you would want it to do.View Deal

Asus Zenbook 14 | 14-inch | Ryzen 5 | Nvidia MX450 | $719.99 $569.99 at Best Buy (save $150)

This is ostensibly another office notebook, but it does have that GeForce MX450 GPU inside it. That's not really a gaming chip, but it will deliver a certain about of graphical power if you cut your settings and pick your games right. The 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD though might be a deal breaker on this otherwise impressively affordable laptop.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals

iBuyPower Same Day RDY gaming PCs | Delivery 3 days

Gaming PCs are you best bet for getting your hands on the latest hardware, but that can still lead to month-long waits for your rig to arrive. iBuyPower's Same Day RDY gaming PCs, however, are pre-configured, pre-built machines that it can ship out normally within three days. These gaming PCs—from GTX 1660 Super systems to RX 6900 XT and RTX 3090 machines—represent the absolute fastest way of getting a brand new rig right now.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 | Ryzen 7 5800 | RTX 2060 Super | $1,869.99 $1,499.99 at Dell (save $370)

Were graphics cards more plentiful it would be tough to recommend a $1,500 gaming PC with just an RTX 2060 Super inside it, but that is the only weak point in this otherwise excellent setup. The eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen is a great chip, and the 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM, paired with the 1TB NVMe SSD, makes this a quality productivity machine. You'll want a new GPU sooner rather than later, but everything else is good for a long while.View Deal

ABS Master Gaming PC | Intel i5 10400F | RTX 3060 | 512GB SSD | $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $100)

Sadly it feels like any gaming PC that hasn't taken a massive jump in price because of the GPU shortage is kind of a win. This ABS Master machine pairs one of Intel's best six-core budget CPUs with the Nvidia RTX 3060, 16GB DDR4-3000, and a half terabyte SSD. The RTX 3060 is a decent mainstream card, and in the current climate that makes it rare as hens' teeth. The GPU itself is doing the rounds on ebay for near $800 on its own. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 | Ryzen 7 5800 | RX 5600 | $1,409.99 $1,199.99 at Dell (save $210)

The Ryzen-based Alienware Aurora machines use the same stylish chassis as their Intel cousins, but come filled with AMD goodness. This PC in particular is an all-AMD system, with the eight-core, 16-thread 5800 and 6GB RX 5600 graphics card backing it up. That's good for 1080p gaming and the 16GB dual channel DDR4-3200 RAM helps make it a decent workstation too. Though that 1TB HDD is going to need a serious update, and soon.View Deal

Dell G5 gaming desktop | Core i5 10400F | GTX 1660 Super | $929,99 $779.99 at Dell (save $150)

First up, this machine is going to need some work doing to make it a great rig, but it's not a bad base to build from. The Intel 10400F is a decent budget six-core, 12-thread CPU, and the GTX 1660 Super is a good 1080p GPU from the last generation. What's not so great is the single stick of 8GB RAM and the miserly 256GB SSD. Both those will need replacing.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Gaming Monitor deals

Samsung CRG9 | 49-inch |120Hz | 32:9 | $1,125 $899.99 at Amazon (save $225)

One of Samsung's finest gaming monitors, if not the finest, the CRG9 combines some of the best and brightest technologies into one ultrawide panel. That includes HDR 1000, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, and a 5120 x 1440 resolution for that immense 32:9 aspect ratio.View Deal

Sceptre | 49-inch |120Hz | 32:9 | $1,299.97 $999.99 at Amazon (save $299.98)

If the Samsung above is sold out, the Sceptre may prove a worth backup. Sceptre is a display company out of California, and with this 49-inch ultrawide it's delivering a specs list to rival any. We're talking 120Hz, AMD FreeSync, a 5120 x 1440 resolution, and a 32:9 aspect ratio. Ideal for gaming and working, all at the same time.View Deal

BenQ EW3280U | 32-inch | 4K | 60Hz | $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon (save $200)

The BenQ EW3280U doesn't quite have the speed of most gaming monitors today, but it has the fidelity required for superbly detailed gaming. A steady 60fps at 4K is the best you're going to get with a good few of today's GPUs, regardless, so perhaps its refresh rate won't bothersome. It's also an IPS panel, for top color reproduction, and there's a 27-inch model, too.View Deal

Acer Predator XB273K | 27-inch | 4K | 144Hz | $649.99 $549 at Amazon (save $100.99)

The Acer Predator XB273K is one of the best 4K gaming monitors money can buy. It's one of the few 4K display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz with a ton of game settings. If you have a high-end build with a top-of-the-line GPU, the Predator is the Gold Standard. View Deal

ViewSonic XG3220 | 32-inch | 4K | 60Hz | VA | $510 $399.99 at Amazon (save $110)

The ViewSonic offers a solid all-round 4K experience. It doesn't quite have the vibrance of an IPS panel, but there's still a lot to love here, such as a 5ms response time, HDR10 support, and FreeSync. If you're just breaking into 4K gaming with a new graphics card, the ViewSonic is a good way to go about it without breaking budget.View Deal

Acer Nitro XZ270 | 27 inch| 240Hz | 1080p | $329.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $80)

Another rapid gaming monitor for fast-paced competitive titles and speed freaks. The Acer Nitro is only a 1080p monitor, which puts it a little at a loss to the Samsung Odyssey G7, but it comes in at half the price. Not bad if you only really have a need for speed and don't give two hoots about much else. It also comes with a 1ms response time, a VA panel, and Adaptive-Sync support for FreeSync.View Deal

Acer ED323QUR | 32 inch |144Hz | 1440p | $339 $299.99 at Amazon (save $39)

The Acer ED323QUR was already pretty affordable for a curved gaming screen. It's also hitting that 144Hz/1440p sweet spot you want for gaming. Now that this sizable curved monitor is selling for under $400, you can embrace the curved gaming monitor life without spending curved gaming monitor money.

LG Ultragear | 1440p | 165Hz | HDR10 | $349.99 $249.99 at Walmart (save $100)

It's pretty wild what you can get for under $300 nowadays. The LG Ultragear offers a specs bang in the PC gaming sweet spot: 1440p and 165Hz. The speed to deliver a smooth experience and a competitive edge combined with the fidelity of 1440p. HDR10 is simply icing on the cake.View Deal

ViewSonic Elite XG270Q | 27-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | IPS | $484.99 $335.99 at Amazon (save $149)

This is a monitor we've used on team plenty in the past. Perhaps its most standout feature is the stunning IPS panel, which makes games look gorgeous, but there's more to it than just that. It's super swift at 165Hz, and a 1ms response time ensures the image stays crisp even at high frame rates. It's not quite the deal the LG above is, but if you prefer a mix of colour, vibrance, and speed, this is a good pick.View Deal

Acer KA272U | 27-inch | 1440p | 75Hz | FreeSync | $249.99 $195.49 at Amazon (save $54.50)

This isn't a gaming monitor, per se, but a 75Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution will see you happily gaming with a decent blend of fidelity and frames anyways. Again, the LG feels a better buy, but if you fancy a cheaper option with the same screen real estate, the Acer is an option.View Deal

Acer K242HYL | 23.8-inch | 75Hz | 1080p | FreeSync | $139.99 $129.99 at Amazon (save $10)

This Acer gaming monitor offers slight advantage over your run-of-the-mill 1080p panel. It's not the fastest by any means, but 75Hz is a notable improvement over the standard 60Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync support helps keep your gaming PC and monitor ticking over in tandem. At this price, it's a decent buy on a budget, although you will have to put up with a basic stand.View Deal

Samsung T350 Series | 24-inch | 75Hz | 1080p | FreeSync | $149.99 $109.99 at Best Buy (save $40)

Chasing a secondary monitor for your home setup, but don't want to pay through the nose? Or maybe you just need to replace that rubbish 1080p TN screen you've been putting up with for years. This Samsung IPS screen has a 75Hz refresh, which genuinely feels slicker than the standard 60Hz and comes with AMD's frame-syncing tech supported out of the box.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Samsung Neo QLED QN90A | 50-inch | 4K | Tizen | $1499.99 $1297.99 at Amazon (save $202)

This is Samsung's flagship 4K TV from its new Neo QLED range, so the fact it's currently $200 off is a big deal. It uses Mini LED backlighting to offer improved HDR performance, although be warned, there is still some blooming. Gaming wise, this is an HDMI 2.1 TV that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers VRR support. Great contrast makes darker games pop, and it's not bad as a television for watching films either.View Deal

Hisense A6G Series | 50-inch | 4K | Android TV | $379.99 $359.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

So it's not the most amazing 'deal' exactly, but this is a 50-inch UltraHD smart TV for just $350. That's a great price in anyone's language and Android TV is getting better all the time. At 60Hz it's not the most perfect TV for PC gaming but it will still offer a hell of a lot of big screen HDR real estate.View Deal

Sony XBR55X800H | 55-inch | 4K | Android TV | $999.95 $798 at Walmart (save $201.95)

The Sony X800H makes for a great 120Hz 4K TV, but with a lack of HDMI 2.1 connections you're not going to be able to get that full 4K refresh rate when plumbed into either your PC or next-gen games console. That said, Sony makes great TVs, with excellent HDR chops and quality images too. View Deal

Samsung Class 6 Series | 70-inch | 4K | Tizen | $749.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

If it's all about screen size to you, then this massive Samsung TV is going to be attention grabbing for sure. In gaming terms, you are restricted to a 60Hz refresh rate, but it does include a game mode to reduce latency. The Tizen smart TV software is a bit funky, but when you're playing on your 70-inch screen you'll likely forget all about that...View Deal

Amazon Prime Day storage deals

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD | 2TB| PCIe 4.0 | $529.99 $429.99 at Amazon (save $100)

This impressive SSD consistently gives the Samsung 980 Pro's performance a run for its money, and is arguably the PCIe 4.0 drive to beat. That's a lot of cash for a 2TB drive for sure, but it's also about as quick a modern SSD as you'll find right now. If time is money for you, then the SN850 makes sense.

Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD | 2TB| PCIe 4.0 | $429.99 $313.49 at Amazon (save $116.50)

The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the better Gen4 NVMe SSDs you can find. It's a next-gen SSD with outstanding read/write speeds along with hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption. Now that it's over $100 off, it makes this expensive high capacity SSD a far more attractive proposition.



Samsung 980 Pro | 500GB | PCIe 4.0 | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $50)

The latest Samsung NVMe drive is also one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs out there, but as next-gen storage they don't come cheap. If you've got a compatible system (using AMD Ryzen 5000 and Intel 11th Gen CPUs) then picking up a 500GB boot drive will get you on the fastest interface without a huge outlay. That said, the 500GB is a little slower than the 1TB or 2TB Samsung 980 Pro drives, and you can get full 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSDs for less than this discounted price.View Deal

Crucial P5 | PCIe 3.0 | 1TB | $174.99 $91.19 at Amazon (save $83.80)

All that noise about a crypto-based SSD shortage? Yeah, a speedy 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD discounted to less than $100 should ease any concerns about that being a reality. The Crucial P5 can't hold a candle to the best PCIe 4.0 drives when it comes to synthetic performance, but when you throw some games at it you won't notice a tangible difference in actual real-world performance.View Deal

Crucial P2 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD | 2TB| $299.99 $231.79 at Amazon (save $68.20)

This decent 2TB NVMe SSD was already one of the more cost-effective high capacity SSDs out there even without the 23% discount. And at this price, you could grab a pair of them for a huge 4TB of storage. Hell, why not even RAID a pair of them if you want to boost the otherwise pedestrian read/write speeds. View Deal

Samsung 870 QVO | SATA 6Gbps | 4TB| $429.99 $322.99 at Amazon (save $107)

This featured packed SATA-based SSD provides great read/write speeds and seriously sizable storage. While not much as of a discount compared to other drives on sale, the capacious 870 QVO is still worth a look if you're after a big data SSD. At smaller capacities I'd worry about the QLC memory, but not at 4TB.View Deal

WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive| 4TB | $749.99 $549.99 at Amazon (save $200)

This chunky shock-resistant external SSD can take a beating while giving a massive amount of storage to hold your massive game files on your PC and Consoles. Bonus! These very expensive external SSDs come with a five-year warranty. But hey, at least you're not going to worry about that next CoD: Modern Warfare update.

Seagate Game Drive | 2TB | $109.99 $59.84 at Amazon (save $50.15)

This easy to use external SSD is a bit older but works on the current generation of Xbox consoles. It's also a great price for a bit of extended storage for your gaming laptop too. And honestly, 2TB of storage for under $65 that works on your Xbox and PC is a pretty good deal, though those read speeds are pretty pedestrian. View Deal

Samsung T5 portable SSD | 1TB | up to 540MB/s | $121.62 $109.99 at Amazon (save $11)

This isn't a spectacular deal on Samsung's hardy T5 SSD, but if you're on the lookout for more storage space, or more portable storage space, then the T5 is a drive we use all the time and rate highly. It's what we use to move around games between PCs for benchmarking, and it hasn't let us down yet. This isn't a bad price at all for 1TB of storage, either.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD | 2TB | $459.99 $227.99 at Amazon (save $232)

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is a pocket-size drive that you can hang on a freaking keychain. Considering there are similar capacity drives for much less, that $200+ price tag might seem a little extreme, but this is a seriously speedy external SSD, with a 1,050MB/s read speed.View Deal

Crucial X6 Portable SSD | 2TB | $249.95 $149.99 at Amazon (save $99.96)

While not the fastest the external SSD you'll see, the Crucial X6's size makes it a perfect travel companion for bringing your files on the go. NVMe based external drives will deliver speedier read/write speeds than this, but at 540MB/s for reads, this Crucial drive is certainly no slouch.View Deal

Crucial X8 | USB 3.2 | 1TB | $143.72 $94.99 at Amazon (save $48.73)

With transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s this portable Crucial drive will deliver lightning quick storage for under $100. That's a solid deal for an NVMe-based external SSD. If you spend a lot of time shifting around large video files then this is going to cut down the amount of time you waste staring at those file transfer dialogues.View Deal

WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive | 5TB | USB | $149.99 $91.19 at Amazon (save $58.80)

Sometimes it isn't about speed, it's about lots of cheap storage. And that's exactly what the P10 offers here. For under $100, you get a healthy 5TB of space for whatever you want to throw on it. Transfer speeds aren't stellar, in fact, they're pretty slow at up to 140MB/s, but it's a lot of drive for the money, and it works with pretty much everything you own. Great as a reliable backup if nothing else.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Component deals

Intel Core i7 10700KF | 8 cores | 16 threads | 5.1GHz Max | $361 $239 at Amazon (save $122)

This is the cheapest Intel's Comet Lake i7 has been, and if you're dropping it into a gaming PC then you won't mind the missing integrated graphics. They're rubbish anyway. But the CPU isn't, in fact the basic silicon has been ably propping up the PCG test rig for the last year or so.View Deal

Cooler Master MWE Gold | 750W | 80+ Gold | Modular | $114.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $25)

Power supplies have been super rare in recent times, so being able to bag an 80+ Gold modular PSU for under $90 is a bit of a bargain. More so considering this is cheaper than this Cooler Master 750W PSU has ever been in retail. View Deal

Thermaltake Smart BM2 | 750W | 80+ Bronze | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Yes, there are actual PSU deals this Prime Day. Who would've thought that would be the case when all power supplies were impossible to buy this time last year. Times have changed and now it's GPUs no-one can pick up. Still, this 80+ Bronze certified and powerful enough for the fastest graphics cards... when they're available again.View Deal

Thermaltake Toughpower GX2 | 600W | 80+ Gold | $79.99 $55.99 at Amazon (save $24)

When it comes to bargain power supplies you probably wouldn't expect to see an 80+ Gold one sitting around the $55 mark. But somehow that's where we are with this Thermaltake brick today. Keeping it non-modular keeps the power down, and Jacob hates the ketchup and mustard cabling, but for View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Gaming Chair deals

Anda Seat Kaiser 2 | Max weight 441 lbs | $499 $299 at Amazon (save $200)

Looking for a chair for the big and tall gamer in your life? The Kaiser 2 can support a max weight of 441 lbs and accommodate gamers up to seven feet tall. Save $200 on this sturdy and comfy chair but make sure you click on the coupon box before you checkout for the maximum savings. View Deal

Respawn 900 | Max weight 275 lbs | $299 $212.80 at Amazon (save $87.19)

The gaming chair recliner seems like it should be illegal, but here we are. Equipped with a cup holder, removable side pouch, and even a footrest. The Respawn 900 wants you never to leave its faux leather embrace. At $80 off, gamers can now affordable play and nap in one place that isn't a bed or a couch, of course.View Deal

AKRacing Core Series EX | Max weight 330 lbs | $359.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (save $110)

Gaming chairs rarely come cheap, at least not ones that aren't going to leave you with a curvy spine a couple years down the line. But with over $100 off this AKRacing chair you're getting a well-made seat with adjustable lumbar support and a five year warranty.View Deal

Secretlab Titan and Omega Series | Max Weight 290 lbs | $30 off at Secretlab

$30 may not seem like much of a discount for considering that Secretlabs gaming chairs are rarely on sale; we will take what we can get. The sale includes over two dozen Secretlab gaming chairs with premium leather or fabric, just in case you wanted something more breathable. All models include 4D armrests, memory foam head pillows, and comfy seatbases. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Peripherals deals

Razer BlackShark V2 | Wired | 12Hz - 28kHz| $99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $20)

The Razer BlackShark V2, aka our favorite gaming headset, might be the best $100 headset on the market. Its 50mm TriForce Titanium driver do an excellent job at separating bass, mid, and tremble tones for some clean, rich sound. Now discounted to $80, there's no reason why this headset shouldn't be resting on your head. View Deal

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | Wireless | 12Hz – 28kHz | $180 $132.99 at Amazon (Save $47)

These are the mega versions of the Razer BlackShark V2, at the top of our best gaming headsets guide. With its detachable mic and fantastic frequency response, these snekky earbois are will adapt to your every need, and they're a little less gaudy in black, too.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 5 | Wired | 20Hz - 20kHz | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (Save 30%)

SteelSeries Arctis headsets are known for comfort and quality, and although these are the wired version, they are illuminated with RGB. They're the little brother of the Arctis 9s from our best wireless headsets guide, so you know they're on point... and they also work with the PlayStation 4. What's not to love?View Deal

HyperX Cloud Flight S | Wireless | 10Hz - 22kHz | $159.99 $119.99 at Amazon (Save $40)

The HyperX Cloud Flight S will let you dance around your house without a care, plugs into the PlayStation 4, and even charges wirelessly. The mic may not be retractable, but the quality is pretty great. For a 25% saving that's a steal.View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate | Wired | 20Hz – 20kHz | $129.99 $66.49 at Amazon (Save $63.50)

These are closely related to the Razer Kraken X headset in our best gaming headsets guide, and are almost half price right now. Retractable, and with active noise cancelling, the Kraken's mic will not disappoint. With great sound, and even cooling gel ear cups you can't go wrong at this price.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | Wireless | 12Hz – 28kHz | $99.99 $46.99 at Amazon (Save $53)

With an option to connect via USB or 3.5mm jack, this bright and brilliant headset will connect to your PC, or the console of your choice. If you're not completely blinded by the colour choice, you can enjoy the comfort and quality Razer's known for in the world on peripherals, and for half price of MSRP. It even comes with a retractable, noise cancelling mic, and great frequency range.View Deal

Corsair Ironclaw | Wired | 3.68 oz | 18K optical | $59.99 $50.99 at Amazon (Save 15%)

With 7 good buttons, a weighty body, and a comfortable fit for larger hands, the Ironclaw isn't one for the faint of heart. It may not be the swiftest or the lightest, but it'll see the tanks among us charging into battle, un-phased and with ergonomic superiority.View Deal

Logitech G502 Lightspeed | Wireless | 14.2 oz | 25K Hero | $149.99 $94.99 at Amazon (Save $55)

From its tunable weight, awesome sensor, and multitude of practically placed buttons, to its unlockable scroll wheel (trust me its more fun than it sounds), this mouse is one of the greats. You wouldn't regret the decision to buy a G502 Lightspeed at full price, let alone with a third off MSRP.View Deal

Razer Naga Pro | Wireless | 13.7 oz | 20K Optical | $149 $94.99 at Amazon (Save $55)

The Naga Pro's unique design includes three modular, interchangeable side plates, featuring either 2, 6, or 12 side buttons. That makes it one of the most adaptable and totally extra (yet still suave looking) gaming mice out there. It also comes with quick switches and a little rest for your pinky, for good measure.View Deal

Razer Basilisk v2 | Wired | ‎8.1 oz | 20K Optical | $80 $37.99 at Amazon (Save $42)

Razer is not messing about this prime day. With half off the Basilisk you're not going to be disappointed; that's swift switches, great grip and fantastic ergonomics, all with a sleek (if slightly edgy) aesthetic. at 50% off, this is not a deal to be sniffed at.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Essential | Wired | ‎4.3 oz | 6.4K | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon (Save $30)

This is the slightly cut down version of the one that's topped our best gaming mouse list, but that means you get the bare minimum necessary from your mouse, in a quality package, without the added cost of extra greebles and flair. And for under $20, you've really got no excuse.View Deal

Ausdom AF640 webcam | 1080p | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Last year it wasn't possible to find a webcam. Period. Nowadays, things are starting to return to the absurdly competitive and oversupplied situation of yesteryear. That means more webcams from less recognisable brands, and, importantly, often for cheap. This Ausdom webcam looks as much a webcam as any and is currently 43% off.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Networking deals

D-Link EXO router | Wi-Fi 6 | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)

If you're after a no-frills Wi-Fi 6 router then the D-Link EXO will fit the bill, especially at this new low price. It's a bit lacking on the 2.4GHz performance, but makes up for that with pretty decent speeds over the 5GHz band. View Deal

TP-Link Archer AX21 router | Wi-Fi 6 | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $20)

It feels bizarre that we're genuinely talking about budget Wi-Fi 6 routers this Prime Day. Sure, theswe routers don't have all the bells and whistly things of the top devices, but this TP-Link option caters well for a small house so long as you don't have a million wireless connections clogging up its antennae.View Deal