The best Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals

1. Gaming monitors

2. Gaming TVs

Amazon Prime Day gaming monitors are likely to be abundant this year. Prime Day 2022 has the potential to be one of the best sales seasons we've seen from a PC gaming perspective for a while. Because it's not just going to be Amazon making with the discounted goodness; this is possibly the last chance for retailers to shift stock ahead of the next generation of PC hardware lands, and Prime Day drops just ahead of the back to school period, too.

That means we're expecting big deals on a host of PC gaming goodies, as stores aim to not be left holding stock of last-gen goodies. And that includes graphics cards, even. What a world, eh?

There are already some great early gaming monitor deals out there as retailers aim to steal a march on Amazon itself, but its own top deals aren't likely to drop until the Prime Days themselves on Tuesday July 12 and Wednesday July 13. And we'll be around making sure we've got eyes on the best screen offers going, all the way from now until all the deals are done.

But it always pays to be cautious around any sales event and make sure that if a retailer is claiming some huge discount the historical data backs it up. We always use CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab) to get a bead on long term pricing for particular products, and it's a great guide as to whether something is genuinely a good deal or not.

Even the best gaming monitor (opens in new tab) is only a good deal if it's something you actually need or really want. Though it's worth stating that we would always recommend that a great screen is worth paying for as they will last the lifetime of your current gaming PC, and likely the next one, too.

As well as the historical pricing data, look out for things like the refresh rate as well as the native resolution of a screen. Sure, 60Hz is fine for a budget panel, but we want at least 144Hz these days for a proper gaming screen. And if you want good HDR, well, the best gaming TVs (opens in new tab) are honestly a better bet.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022? This year Amazon Prime Day is on Tuesday July 12th and Wednesday July 13th, 2022. Yes, I'm aware that's two days, not just one, but Amazon still can't decide which one is really prime so is giving us two days of discouted goodies again.

Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix G272 | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 144Hz | $352.60 $155 at Walmart (save $197.60) (opens in new tab)

Normally, a $150 IPS monitor would be, at best a 1080p 75Hz panel. But this is a proper gaming monitor, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time on its IPS screen. It's also sporting a nicely restrained design, too, with a narrow bezel making it all but frameless on three sides. It's not the brightest, so don't expect any retina-searing visuals, but this is a fantastic budget gaming option.

(opens in new tab) Alienware 25 AW 2521HF | 25-inch | 1080p | IPS | 240Hz | $374.98 $259.99 at Amazon (save $114.99) (opens in new tab)

Fancy yourself a competitive gamer? Then maybe you're after a screen that will deliver the highest refresh rate at a resolution that will still allow you to smash out super high frame rates from even a modest PC. That's what the 240Hz Alienware display gives you, and for a good price. It did hit $200 on Black Friday last year, but it's not been as low as this since.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G5 Series | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $319.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $70) (opens in new tab)

This monitor has never been cheaper than this, and delivers a lot of screen for the money, too. You're getting a quality Samsung panel, with a 1440p native res and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's also sporting a tight 1000R curve and a 27-inch display which will just about deliver on the extra immersion that's meant to engender. You're also getting FreeSync Premium support, so low input latency and a smooooooth gaming experience.

(opens in new tab) LG Ultragear 27GN800-B | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 144Hz | $349.99 $276.99 at Amazon (save $73) (opens in new tab)

LG is the company who created IPS panels, everyone else has just copied. That means its screens are often excellent, and this 1ms IPS gets around one of the few reasons why anyone would still pick up a TN panel. This LG hits the sweetspots all round: it's 27-inch, 1440p, and has a decently speedy 144Hz refresh. A lot of monitor for that sub-$300 price tag, and this is as cheap as it's ever been.

(opens in new tab) Aorus FO48U | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,499 $1,135 at Amazon (save $364.99) (opens in new tab)

If you are primarily a PC gamer looking to go big, This Aorus 48-inch OLED 4K display supports 120Hz to get the most out of your GPU and consoles. It is worth pointing out, however, that this exact monitor dropped to just $800 last month so there's a chance it could drop that low again when it comes to Prime Day. We'd recommend watching to see if it does indeed get another big discount before pulling the trigger.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG OLED C1 | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $796.99 at Amazon (save $703) (opens in new tab)

This is the granddaddy of OLED TVs, not just for watching on, but for gaming, too. It's fully cut-out for fast-paced gaming, whether you're rigging up a gaming PC or next-gen console to it, thanks to its HDMI 2.1 low-latency connection and G-Sync and FreeSync support. This definitely feels like the pinnacle of TVs for us in 2021, and it sets an exciting precedent for big-screen gaming to come.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QLED Q80 | 55-inch | 4K | Quantum Dot | 120Hz | $1,199.99 $897.99 at Newegg (save $302) (opens in new tab)

It's worth mentioning up front that QLED is not the same as OLED, but Samsung's Quantum Dot filter still generates a vibrant, brightly colored image. And Samsung also sports all the gaming features you could want, with FreeSync support, 120Hz refresh via that HDMI 2.1 connection, and a low latency gaming mode.