When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day has historically been a summertime sale reserved specifically for members of its subscription-based Amazon Prime service. In a normal year Prime Day kicks off in July with savings on a host of different kit, and yes, sometimes even PC gaming gear too. But this is no normal year, and so Bezos and Co. have delayed the two-day event until sometime later this year… but when?

Amazon has still not set an official date for the sales event, but has said that it is still going ahead, though "later than usual this year." It has reportedly already been delayed beyond its original July positioning three times so far, and the latest suggestion is that we'll see Amazon Prime Day in October this year.

Amazon's landing page for the event, however, still reads that "Prime Day 2020 dates for the United States have not been announced yet," with nothing else to hint at an imminent sale. Considering we're just about to hit September it's unlikely that Prime Day will happen at the beginning of next month, and October is about the last time Amazon can realistically hold its own event ahead of the Black November consumergasm.

When is Prime Day 2020?

A leaked email has seemingly confirmed that Amazon Prime Day 2020 is being held in October this year, with an apparent placeholder date of October 5 being reported. Though the actual date has still not been confirmed.

In April it was suggested that August was likely, then in May it was claimed to have been shifted back to September, and the latest leaked email is now pushing that back even further to sometime in October, bumping dangerously close to the now month-long Black Friday sales.

Should I wait for Black Friday 2020 instead?

Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day 2020 won't take up the entire of October and will just be a two-day event, but will you be better off waiting for Black Friday, or will Prime Day offer better deals on the products you want?

As an exclusive Prime Members-only sale you can expect that Amazon's own tech will be on offer with a heap of deals on Echo and Kindle hardware, but historically Prime Day has also seen a huge number of special offers on laptops too.

There will likely be a lot of discounts on things like TVs and peripherals too. We don't expect there to be any big discounts on other PC goodies, though with new graphics cards and processors arriving at the tail end of this year, it is possible that last-gen PC components might see some price cuts.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of any of the deals on Prime Day 2020, which isn't necessarily the case around Black Friday, but it's often possible to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership with a 30-day free trial at any point.

We'll be keeping an eye on what's going on around Prime Day, whenever Jeff does decide to unleash the deals, so be sure that if there are any Prime Day PC deals worth shouting about, we'll be doing it.