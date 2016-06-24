Popular

Berserk game adaptation gets its first gameplay trailer

By

Comic's forthcoming musou treatment is looking bleak.

Earlier this month Wes brought us the news that Berserk, the dark Japanese comic series that has inspired the likes of Dark Souls and Dragon's Dogma, is getting a game adaptation. And not just any adaptation: it'll be a musou hack-and-slasher in the vein of Dynasty Warriors.

We didn't know how it'd look back then, but now, thanks to a new Japanese trailer, we can feast our eyes on some fleeting footage of the game in action. The good news is that it looks dark – much more so than other recent musou games like Dragon Quest Heroes and, um, Hyrule Warriors.

Check out the trailer below. The game is expected some time in 2016.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
