Beautiful visuals abound in cyberpunk action game Evolutis

Inspired by the visuals of 80s anime like Akira or Ghost in the Shell, peppered with a healthy dose of Blade Runner, Evolutis is a 2D story-driven action game coming in 2020. Made by Portuguese developers Poke Life Studio, the alpha footage and preview visuals are absolutely gorgeous. Evolutis was initially announced as crowd-funded, but now it looks like the publisher PM Studios is going to put it out. I mean, seriously:

Evolutis will be released and published by @PMStudiosUSA on all major platforms in 2020! #ComingSoon #Evolutis #Cyberpunk #RT @MeganMcDuffee pic.twitter.com/QfSrattc5HDecember 19, 2019

Evolutis revolves around the paths of three protagonists intersecting over a single narrative, interspersed with 2D action combat. It’s not clear what the control scheme is, or how precisely the combat plays out, but the real promise here is the gorgeous animation and the detailed characters. I like ‘em because they just look sassy.

Hopefully the game's writing and design do justice to those looks. If you’re hankering for more of those gorgeous animations, you can check out an old alpha trailer or go follow the game on Twitter and/or Facebook.