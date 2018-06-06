Popular

Battlefield 5 minimum requirements were incorrect, have been removed

By

Community manager Dan Mitre said the specs were posted as a 'placeholder.'

The Battlefield 5 minimum system requirements were revealed last week, and as we noted, "If you can run Battlefield 1, you'll easily run Battlefield 5." That's because the minimum specs for the two games were identical—good news for players who will be coming at it with less-than-cutting-edge hardware. But it turns out that the quoted figures weren't accurate. 

The system requirements section on Origin now says "coming soon." It's possible that EA will nail the numbers down at E3, but for now I'd work on the assumption that the Battlefield 1 baseline isn't going to be enough to do the job.

EA's E3 press conference will begin at 11 am PT/2 pm ET on June 9. Battlefield 5 is scheduled for release on October 19. If you're just getting caught up, here's everything we know about it so far.

Thanks, VG247.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
