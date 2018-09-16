Battlefield 5 devs assure fans that they're still making massive maps

Some of the players in Battlefield 5's open beta, which ended this week, were worried that the maps were too small, and didn't live up to the mammoth arenas in previous games (this is a good example of the complaints). The DICE development team have responded to those concerns, assuring fans they're still making big maps—including one that's more than 1.5km end-to-end.

The big map in question is Hamada, and lead multiplayer designer Valerian Noghin shared an image to show its scale, noting that it's still a work in progress.

Regarding map sizes: this is Breakthrough for Hamada, with a distance of just over 1500m from Attacker's HQ to the Defenders' final 5th sector. I've added a view from Conquest C to better understand the scale. (BT layout is ░W░O░R░K░ ░I░N░ ░P░R░O░G░R░E░S░S░) pic.twitter.com/93MfHuRTzfSeptember 15, 2018

Another level designer, Jeff Gagné, said that more big maps were on the way.

We're also making big map guys.I know I know, it's easy to come to conclusion but jeez, the game is not released and we are starting to share info."WHY U MAKE MAP SO SMAL!!"Stop assuming things folks please.Love you all 🤘💙 https://t.co/mhid2YpzjLSeptember 15, 2018

The development team also shared a list of changes they're planning to make based on feedback from the open beta. Distance haze and lighting changes will make enemies more visible, and automatic weapons are being "adjusted" to make "time to kill as fair and fun as possible".

The list of planned changes, which isn't all that detailed, was posted on Reddit.

Battlefield 5 is due out on November 20.

Thanks, PCGamesN.